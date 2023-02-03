Dee Devlin calls Conor McGregor her ‘everything’ in gushing post

The UFC fighter shared a cosy photo of himself and Dee, his partner of 14 years, with his 45 million Instagram followers

Dee Devlin (35) has called Conor McGregor (34) her “everything” following a doting snap of the loved-up couple.

The UFC fighter shared a cosy photo of himself and Dee, his partner of 14 years, with his 45 million Instagram followers today.

A grinning McGregor is seen locking eyes with Dee while on a night-out, captioning the snap: “Sláinte go dtí an deireadh seachtaine!”

Dublin-born Dee took to the comments section to share the love with Conor.

"Cheers to life with you babe!! My everything!!” she wrote.

Fans of The Notorious took to the comments section to praise the couple – with some questioning the “strange language” used in his caption.

"Strange language - I don’t understand,” one said.

Another added that the ‘show translation’ button on the platform “did absolutely nothing lol”.

“I absolute love the way the wife looks at you like you're the greatest/sexiest thing on the planet”.

Another added: “God Bless your relationship”.

"Ah love the way they’re looking at one another, that's love right there”.

The couple share three kids: Conor Jnr (5), Rian (1) and Croia (2).

Conor tagged his brands Proper No. Twelve Whiskey and Forged Irish Stout in the caption of the post.

The sporting star recently paid tribute to his “incredible” coach John Kavanagh on his birthday with a throwback snap.

In the post, the Crumlin native and his fiancée look almost unrecognisable, with the fighter sporting long, slicked back hair and a heavier beard while his wife-to-be is brunette.