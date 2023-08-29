David Haye fuels new throuple rumours after Una Healy split

The boxer and his model girlfriend Sian Osborne seem to have added a new woman into the mix

Una in THAT picture with David Haye and Sian

David Haye has hinted that he may be in a new ‘throuple’ relationship after splitting from Una Healy earlier this year.

The boxer and his model girlfriend Sian Osborne seem to have added a new woman into the mix after Una called off their romance back in February.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Monday, David shared a photo of Sian and a model named Danielle.

Sian and Daniellie appear to have attended Notting Hill Carnival together in London, where they watched It Wasn’t Me singer Shaggy perform a set.

Captioning the post, David referred to both women as ‘my girls’, sparking rumours that he was involved in yet another throuple relationship.

“Big bro (Shaggy), thanks for taking care of my girls. They had a great time! I owe you one!” he wrote alongside the snap.

Sian Osborne and Danielle

Danielle, who has worked as a model for Canadian fashion brand LANGsura, later shared the same photo to her stories, which Sian then reposted.

The supposed new throuple comes after Una claimed that she'd been “hoodwinked” into a three-way relationship by David and Sian.

The trio became intertwined at the end of last year and sparked throuple rumours after jetting off on a New Year’s trip to Morocco together.

Speaking on the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast earlier this year, the mum-of-two told hosts Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally that she felt tricked into joining the relationship.

However, she said the boxer made it clear that he was dating both her and Sian.

"He was very honest that I wasn't the only woman he was seeing, I was very aware he was seeing other people. I knew he was being honest and it's not like I was being cheated on.

"I knew he wasn't husband material, just a bit of fun and I was enjoying it."

When asked if David pushed the idea that they were in a throuple, Una confessed: “I think he was very happy about it but I was in bits about it.”

“He didn’t get it, he was always trying to coach me on how not to get upset but I’ve never had to hit the block button so much. I had a list of words blocked on Instagram.”

However, Sian later took a swipe at Una’s claims online after posting a series of pictures of the three of them out together with the message: “Hoodwink: verb to deceive or trick someone”.

Una, David, and Sian were pictured enjoying a trip to the theatre before heading to London's Winter Wonderland.

Sian wrote: “A liar weaves a tangled web, trapping themselves in a labyrinth of deceit.

“When we embrace truth, we align ourselves with the harmonious order of the universe,” Sian has written alongside the date of “29th November 2022”.

It follows an earlier cheeky dig at Una that Sian posted on Instagram featuring snaps of the Saturdays star and her boyfriend David Haye with the caption: “The Truth Will Set You Free”.

The 32-year-old also used Fleetwood Mac’s track ‘Little Lies’ over a video montage of her and Una together.

David simply commented with an eyes wide open emoji.