David Beckham spends day in Dublin drinking with son Cruz for his 18th birthday

David and Cruz spent a day in Dublin to celebrate his 18th birthday

David Beckham enjoyed a quick 24 hours in Dublin this week to celebrate his son Cruz’s 18th birthday.

The former Manchester United star jetted over to the Emerald Isle to mark the milestone with his youngest son, whom he shares with Victoria Beckham.

Cruz turned 18 on February 20 but was keen to continue the celebrations with his dad.

The pair reportedly dropped in for some pints at The Long Hall on South Great George's Street - one of the country’s oldest and most beautiful pubs – on Monday.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday morning, David revealed that he and his son also made their way over to the iconic Temple Bar pub, where they enjoyed some more drinks and sang along as a band performed Dirty Old Town by The Pogues.

Cruz, David, and their entourage continued their tour of the capital by paying a visit to the Guinness Storehouse and getting an exclusive VIP tour of the bustling tourist attraction.

David got a photo from a throwback modelling shoot printed onto his pint of Guinness

While at St James’s Gate, they donnned some personalised hi-vis jackets before deciding to get their face printed on their own Guinness STOUTie.

Cruz looked happy as ever in the photo printed on the head of his Guinness, while David’s photo was hilariously inspired by a throwback underwear modelling shoot.

“This smile makes me happy,” the Londoner wrote as he shared a photo of his son beaming beside his pint selfie.

After enjoying some points, Cruz received “a little cuddle from dad” as the father-son duo walked back to their hotel together.

Captioning his Instagram post in which he documented some highlights from the trip, David wrote: “God I’ve missed Dublin. As we celebrate Cruzie #18 AGAIN. can’t beat a good Irish pub and the people”.

Cruz shared the post on his own Instagram stories and simply said: “24 hours in Dublin”.