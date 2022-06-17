Danniella Westbrook saves fan's life through Instagram

The actress made contact with the man who was in severe distress

Danniella Westbrook has saved a fan's life after frantically asking her Instagram followers for help.

The former Eastenders star took to social media where she made an emotional plea to help a follower who was in distress.

Her daughter Jodie alerted her to the man who was speaking live from his own social media account.

"Guys I'm asking for everyone's help quickly,” she said.

“I've had to pull the car over, my daughter's called, there's a guy on social media, on Instagram... on a live video. He's trying to kill himself.”

“Someone needs to get to his house urgently, I've left him an inbox with my telephone number to reach out and speak to someone,” she said.

"Get somebody there, he's just one of my followers.

"I can't bear anything like that, it really worries me.”

“So please if anyone knows him, please, please, please, go round to his house, his family, get in touch. If anyone knows him, get round there, please, now, thank you,” she said.

Danniella and her daughter managed to contact the man through Instagram and spoke to him.

The actress also said that police managed to find him and visited the house where he was.

She also shared messages of support with the man.

"You are saving yourself, all my followers who join the live stream wish you nothing but strength love and support,” one message read.

“We all deserve to be in the world, I’m proud of your courage today to talk, life is hard for everyone, we just need to be as brave as you were today and reach out to someone, rest up and talk soon."

To which he replied: "Thanks Danniella really appreciate. This is the police and ambulance have been and gone."

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please contact Samaritans on 116 123 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247 or Text HELP 51444.