Danniella Westbrook saves fan's life through Instagram
Danniella Westbrook has saved a fan's life after frantically asking her Instagram followers for help.
The former Eastenders star took to social media where she made an emotional plea to help a follower who was in distress.
Her daughter Jodie alerted her to the man who was speaking live from his own social media account.
"Guys I'm asking for everyone's help quickly,” she said.
“I've had to pull the car over, my daughter's called, there's a guy on social media, on Instagram... on a live video. He's trying to kill himself.”
Read more
“Someone needs to get to his house urgently, I've left him an inbox with my telephone number to reach out and speak to someone,” she said.
"Get somebody there, he's just one of my followers.
"I can't bear anything like that, it really worries me.”
“So please if anyone knows him, please, please, please, go round to his house, his family, get in touch. If anyone knows him, get round there, please, now, thank you,” she said.
Danniella and her daughter managed to contact the man through Instagram and spoke to him.
The actress also said that police managed to find him and visited the house where he was.
She also shared messages of support with the man.
"You are saving yourself, all my followers who join the live stream wish you nothing but strength love and support,” one message read.
“We all deserve to be in the world, I’m proud of your courage today to talk, life is hard for everyone, we just need to be as brave as you were today and reach out to someone, rest up and talk soon."
To which he replied: "Thanks Danniella really appreciate. This is the police and ambulance have been and gone."
If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please contact Samaritans on 116 123 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247 or Text HELP 51444.
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Premier League footballer ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’ of woman in her 20s
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home