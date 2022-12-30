Dáithí Ó Sé says he wants to stay clear of ‘negative people’ in 2023

Dáithí will ring in the New Year will live music sessions from pubs across the country

RTE presenter Dáithí Ó Sé has revealed that one of his New Year’s resolutions is to stay away from negative people.

The Kerry man also said he is at a good fitness level and hopes to continue his current regime.

He says: “I am in good old shape but I’ve never kept it going for longer than 12 months, but this year I hope to.

“I’m really going to make the effort.

“I am looking forward to 2023. I also want to stay away from negative people, you can’t keep all negative people at bay but most of them.

“The other piece of advice I would have is to call your mother, tell her you love her, put your arms around each other, if you father is alive, tell him you love him too.”

Daithi (47) was at home in his adopted home of Gort in Galway for Christmas with his wife and his son.

He says: “I had a lovely week off, lots of food, lots of rest and lots of sleep.

“Rita and I have been married now for 10 years so we don’t really do presents.

“We did go to the Berlin Christmas market together three weeks ago to spend time together. That was our present to each other. What do you get the woman who has everything?

“My son Ogie, he got me this wind chime thing, and it’s inside in my office, chiming away so I am sitting in the car to do this interview.

“Ogie is eight years old and he is in prime Santy mode and that’s magical.

“I mean nothing compares to that moment on Christmas morning when they first see their Santa gifts, that was magical.

“And then there is and that elf lad. I don’t know about him, tell me where did he come out of? I am glad not to see him for a while.”

The Today host was speaking to Newstalk ahead of his TG4 New Year’s Eve show, Fáilte 2023, with Dorieann Ní Ghlacáin.

Asked what he used to do for the big celebrations, he replied: “When I was on TG4, you could work Christmas or work New Years and I didn’t have any kids, so I’d always work Christmas.

“Then I’d head to the Hillgrove Hotel in Dingle on New Year’s Eve, that was where everyone used to go and I remember the ‘Final Countdown’ by Europe was always the song before the countdown.

“Once you heard that you would try to stand back to the hottest woman you could find!!

“Now, these days I’d be struggling to stay up until 11.30 but try have some friends around the place and enjoy it.”

“Doireann and I have done these TG4 shows for the last few years but before, and even just last year, it was with the two metre Covid rules.

“There will be brilliant music, loads of great musicians there, it will be a cracker of a show with champagne flying.”

Dáithí and Doireann will ring in the New Year from some of Ireland’s favourite traditional music venues from 11pm on December 31 on TG4.

There will be music from the Mills Inn, Baile Bhúirne in Cork.

Dáithí and Doireann get the party going with John Spillane, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Cór Chúil Aodh and The Raw Bar Collective on centre stage.

Up in The Crane Bar in Galway city Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill hosts the incredible Máirtín O’Connor and Cathal Hayden, The Kane Sisters and Pádraig Jack.

While in The Pipers Corner in Dublin, Áine Ní Bhreasláin celebrates with Daoiri Farrell, Sibéal Ní Chasaide and a host of others.