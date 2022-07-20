Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals her favourite spot for a night out in Dublin

Daisy said she’s delighted to return to Ireland for the first time since filming Normal People alongside Paul Mescal.

Daisy Edgar-Jones arriving at the Irish gala screening of ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ in the Stella Cinema, Dublin. Photo: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland — © Photocall Ireland

The 24-year-old was speaking at the premiere of her latest flick, Where the Crawdads Sing, which took place at The Stella Theatre on Tuesday night when she admitted that she couldn’t wait to have a night out in Xico on Baggot Street.

“I actually really like Xico’s - the nightclub. For me, it’s one of the best nights out,” she told the Irish Mirror.

Daisy said she’s delighted to return to Ireland for the first time since filming Normal People alongside Paul Mescal.

“It’s crazy, it’s been two years now since I came here so it feels like that time has flown by so quickly, so to come back and I’m staying very near to where I used to live when I worked here.

“Even being back here, it’s kind of wild to be back because my time here is one of the most special experiences of my life, filming Normal People and I lived here for five months and I had just turned 21, it felt like my uni experience.

“It’s so cool to be promoting a different film in a place that I love so dearly.”

She also opened up about adopting an Irish accent for the hit show, crediting the “strong Irish sound” on her mother’s side of the family for helping her perfect the Connacht twang.

“I think I’m lucky because I grew up, I lived with my grandad for a number of years too, so I had a very strong Irish sound in my house, so my accent started to change in my teenage years,” she said.

“But I think for me with that accent, I listened a lot to Sally Rooney because she’s from Mayo, it’s a very particular ‘O’ sound that I wanted to get.”