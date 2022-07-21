Daisy Edgar-Jones admits she finds in-person events ‘weird’

Daisy this week attended the Irish premiere of her latest film, Where the Crawdads Sing, at the Stella Theatre in Rathmines and admitted that she finds it “odd” to finally make it to these events in person.

Daisy Edgar-Jones arriving at the Irish gala screening of 'Where The Crawdads Sing' in the Stella Cinema, Dublin.

Daisy Edgar-Jones has admitted that she finds it “weird” attending premieres and doing interviews in person.

The Normal People star, who played Marianne Sheridan in the hit series, rose to fame in the middle of the 2020 Covid lockdown alongside her co-star Paul Mescal and is used to keeping up appearances via Zoom.

Daisy this week attended the Irish premiere of her latest film, Where the Crawdads Sing, at the Stella Theatre in Rathmines and admitted that she finds it “odd” to finally make it to these events in person.

“It is weird and it’s weird with something like that where you’re actually speaking your own words,” she told FM104.

“When you do this, in TV or film, luckily somebody else is writing the words for you. So for answering questions, most of my experience of that has been online on Zoom and things like that, so it is odd being out there in person for sure.”

Daisy plays the lead role of Kya the “Marsh Girl” in Where the Crawdads Sing, the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 bestselling novel.

The 24-year-old told of her excitement to see her face on a giant billboard in the middle of New York City and explained that trying to successfully grab a photo with the poster was a “really funny” experience for her and her family.

She said: “My parents came to visit, they were with me for the premiere in New York and we were like, ‘Let’s go and see it.’

“So, we went to New York which is very loud obviously, and it was very hot so we were sweating. We found the poster, but it was up on the screen for about 3 seconds.

“We’d be like ‘Take a picture!’ and we kept missing it. Finally we got a picture and it’s us looking really sweaty with it in the background, so it’s not a very good picture.

“Then just as we left, it was up for ages,” she laughed.

Where the Crawdads Sing hits Irish cinemas this Friday 22 June.