Crowds turn out to catch a glimpse of Love Island winner Ekin-Su at new BPerfect store

Ekin-Su was feeling the love as crowds turned out to catch a glimpse of the Love Island winner as she cut the tape on the new BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

Fresh from her Late Late Show appearance on Friday night, the glamorous reality TV star joined other guests and brand ambassadors who were treated to breakfast canâpes and bubbles as they arrived at the Dublin store.

Beauty experts and makeup artists including Holly Boon, Miss KDA -Katie Daley, MRS Makeup - Michelle Regazzoli Stone, and Voduz’s Denise Phillips all gathered on Level 2 of the centre as the winner of the most watched show of the summer cut the silky ribbon and announced the BPerfect Dublin store officially open for business.

Ekin-Su greets a fan

From Annalong in Co Down, founder Brendan McDowell appeared on RTE's Dragons Den in 2017, when he turned down an €80,000 investment offer.

His brand now enjoys cult-like status amongst celebs, style influencers and beauty devotees across the globe where it is featured in more than 2,000 retailers.

Ekin-Su was a guest on The Late Late Show where she spoke movingly of how she ate her lunch in the toilets at school to hide from bullies.

And she also revealed how she came to represent Ireland in an international beauty contest despite having no Irish connections whatsoever.

According to Ekin-Su, it was all her manager's idea to represent 'Northern Ireland' at the 2011 Miss Asia Pacific World pageant, but it turned out it was actually the whole of Ireland.

At just 17 years of age she found herself wearing a 'Miss Ireland' sash and had to answer questions about her Irish heritage despite having never stepped foot in the country.

"I was very young at the time," Ekin admitted to Ryan.

"My manager at the time said, ‘could you represent Northern Ireland?’ and I said ‘sure and it was kind of within the island, like the whole of the country’ and I was like ‘yeah, why not?’

"I had to research about Ireland itself and you know, the Baileys, the Guinness.

"I was there for two weeks with all the other countries, Miss Russia, Miss England, Miss Scotland was there, and I was proud. I know I’ve never been to Ireland before but I was very proud'.

Fans turn out for Love Island winner Ekin-Su

As the audience laughed, an incredulous Ryan asked: "So you ended up representing the Republic of Ireland, having never set foot on the island at all.

"I’d love to hear the questions and answers session there," he added.

"But nevertheless, thank you for being here."