Cosmetics queen Aimee Connolly arrives in Lisbon for second hen party with gal pals

‘Sooo excited to go away with my gals’

Aimee gets ready for her second hen

With a happy declaration of “and so it begins” Aimee Connolly has embarked on a second hen party, this time in Lisbon, Portugal, ahead of her summer wedding.

A clearly delighted Aimee said it “feels a bit surreal that it’s my hen weekend” in an excited Instagram post, but added that she was “ sooo excited to go away with my gals”.

Wearing white jeans and a white high-neck top, the Sculpted by Aimee founder also donned a veil to mark the occasion.

The bride-to-be received plenty of well wishes in the comments section with influencer Laura Drury writing: “Happy hen Aimee xx”

Fashion blogger Irene Feeney Steele added: “Have an amazing time” while beauty guru Sally Foran commented: “Have a great time!”

This is Aimee’s second hen do, as she celebrated with her Sculped By Aimee team back in May.

Last month the cosmetics queen enjoyed a “summer brides hen” with the girls she described as the “best team”.

She donned a veil to mark the occasion

The makeup mogul, who is preparing to say 'I do' to fiancé John Greene, revealed that two other ladies in the office are also preparing to walk down the aisle.

Speaking to the camera in a series of clips on her Instagram stories Aimee revealed: “We have our work hen party, we've three summer brides on the team so we're doing a work hen party tonight for all of us and I have to be in town, ready in 45 minutes.”

Aimee announced her engagement to boyfriend John last July after he popped the question while they were in Mexico.

Aimee had shared the exciting news last year with her 156k followers that boyfriend John had proposed while on a romantic holiday to Holbox.

She announced: “Last night while waiting on the sunset in Holbox, I said yes.”

Aimee, who launched her cosmetics brand in 2016, sells a range of makeup brushes, palettes, lipsticks, lashes, foundations, and instant tan.

Aimee and pals celebrate

As the chief executive and owner of the popular make-up brand Sculpted by Aimee, Connolly (30) has become extremely successful at a young age.

While she is driven and self-motivated, Aimee said her ambition comes from her estate agent mother, Clare (63) who has been a huge influence on her.

“As I get older I realise that a lot of my inner belief has come from my mum,” she said previously.

“She was a single mum who raised me on her own, and she went through financial challenges in the last recession and persevered through them. Then she started a new business in her fifties. She is the most resilient, hard-working woman I have ever met.”