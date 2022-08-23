Conor McGregor’s manager says movie role will NOT get in the way of Octagon return

The Dubliner is set to star in the reboot of ‘Road House’ alongside Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal

McGregor recently shared a picture of a mocked up poster for his new movie

Conor McGregor’s manager Tim Simpson has insisted the fighter’s new movie role won’t impact his return to the UFC.

The Dubliner is set to star in his first movie acting gig in the reboot of ‘Road House’ alongside Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal.

Despite being scheduled to film the movie, which is reportedly being shot in the Dominican Republic, McGregor is still is expected to return in 2023, his manager, Simpson, has said.

“It fits in perfectly,” Simpson told MMA Junkie at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City. “He’s still on track for a big return next year, but this fits in perfectly in the meantime.”

The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion has been healing from a leg break suffered in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

He has vowed to make a return to the Octagon but also seemed to indicate that he was moving on from fighting when he hinted at an early retirement by tweeting: "MMA, I’ll never forget you! Easy work."

But Simpson, senior vice president of MMA for Paradigm Sports, said McGregor is in great shape, and is just waiting for his leg to fully recover.

McGregor had an intramedullary rod inserted in his tibia, as well as a small plate and screws to repair his fibula when he underwent surgery.

“The leg is still healing,” Simpson said. “I think there’s a little bit more to go on that, but he’s been training like a madman twice a day, every day.

“He’s got his full team out there: the McGregor Fast team, all his health and fitness guys, physio, boxing, coaching. He’s been going hard. He’s been training super hard. He’s in amazing shape – just final adjustments to get that leg back where it needs to be.”

Road House will follow a former UFC fighter, played by Gyllenhaal, who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in the tropical paradise.

It remains unknown who McGregor will be playing in the project, but sources have made it clear that he would be playing an original character and not himself.

Insiders said that when McGregor heard there was interest for him to join the Road House cast, he watched the original film for the first time and enjoyed it so much he wanted to get in on the action.

Sources add that after a meeting with producer Joel Silver, Conor was sold on the project and loved the idea of where the new story was headed compared to the original.

The Amazon Original Movie is set to go into production in the Dominican Republic this month and will stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide when it is released.

While McGregor is excited about his Hollywood debut, for some fight fans they believe that his new departure marks the end of his fighting career.

“We’ll never see him in the Octagon again,” one tweeted while another added: “This guy is not serious about fighting anymore, when will you Conor fans understand that?"

Other movie fans objected to a remake of a classic that they appear to hold close to their hearts.

One stormed: “Cool beans, now that’s TWO reasons not to watch it,” while another added: “This film looks suckier by the day. nobody asked for it.”

One irate fan stormed: “A remake of Roadhouse with McGregor? Talk about adding insult to injury.”

One stated: “You can't improve on perfection, let Roadhouse stay where it is.”