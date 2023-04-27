Conor McGregor’s dad Tony unveils cheeky new licence plate for his Porsche Panamera

Tony, who is not too shy himself, posted a clip of him showing off the brand-new €170k Panamera last September

Conor McGregor’s dad Tony has unveiled the cheeky new customised licence plate he has got for his Porsche Panamera

Tony shared the snap of the high-end motor he purchased in 2022 on Instagram with the number plate that includes the number 188.

This is also the name of his yacht and refers to the amount of money his multi-millionaire son Conor used to earn while on the dole before he made a name for himself in the world of MMA.

Tony shows off the new number plate

Tony, who is not too shy himself, posted a clip of him showing off the brand-new €170k Panamera last September.

Tony, who likes to display his new toy in social media posts, boasted: “Soft close,” as he got out of the fancy motor, adding, “No need to slam doors anymore. Those days are over.”

Tony seemed "none too plussed" when he picked up the car from well-known and well-liked premium car salesman Alan Lewis, who has been buying and selling high-end motors for Ireland’s rich and famous for over a decade.

Tony, who has been bank rolled by his rich son for years, is well known for his lavish lifestyle and cringeworthy social media posts.

He had previously posted a short video filling up the Panamera with fuel at a petrol pump. As the gauge ran past the 70 euro mark, a voice can be heard laughing manically while Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit played in the background.

The former two weight world champion gifted his dad the luxury yacht - called the 188.

The previous December Tony hit the headlines when the ‘The 188’ survived Storm Barra despite it being smashed against the marina where it was docked.

His son Conor is known for having a love of boats and cars with a fleet of top-spec motors at his various homes across Europe.

Over the years he has been the owner of a Rolls Royce Ghost, a BMW i8, a McLaren 650s, a Lamborghini Urus and an Aventador, as well as a €170k Bentley Continental.

The Dubliner also bought a €3.5 million Lamborghini yacht earlier and is regularly seen on it on his busy Instagram and Twitter feeds.