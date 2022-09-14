Conor McGregor's dad Tony laughs manically as he fills brand-new €170k Porsche Panamera

The reg number 188 is a reference to the amount of money son Conor earned on the dole before making a name for himself

Conor McGregor's dad Tony has posted a short clip of him laughing as fills up his brand-new €170k Panamera with fuel at a petrol pump.

As the guard runs past the 70 euro mark a voice over laughs manically while Nirvana’s Teen Spirit plays in the background.

The 61-year-old recently splashed the cash on the 221-reg with the number 188, which is also the name of his yacht.

The number is reference to the amount of money his multi-millionaire son Conor used to earn while on the dole before he made a name for himself in the world of MMA.

Tony seemed "none too plussed" when he picked up the car from well-known and well-liked premium car salesman Alan Lewis, who has been buying and selling high-end motors for Ireland’s rich and famous for over a decade.

Tony, who has been bank rolled by his rich son for years, is well known for his lavish lifestyle and cringeworthy social media posts.

Last December he hit the headlines when his boat ‘The 188’ survived Storm Barra despite it being smashed against the marina where it was docked.

His son Conor is known for having a love of boats and cars with a fleet of top-spec motors at his various homes across Europe.

He was arrested in March of this year for allegedly driving dangerously in his €170 Bentley Continental. Through the years he has had a Rolls Royce Ghost, a BMW i8, a McLaren 650s, a Lamborghini Urus and an Aventador.

The 33-year-old also recently bought a €3.5 million Lamborghini yacht earlier this year and is regularly seen on it on his busy Instagram and Twitter feeds.