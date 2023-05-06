Conor McGregor wishes ‘superstar’ son happy birthday as Conor Jnr joins Instagram

Although he hasn’t posted yet, Conor McGregor Jr has already garnered 216K followers on his own Instagram page

Conor McGregor has wished his “little superstar rockstar” son, Conor Jnr, a happy birthday as the young man joined Instagram.

The six-year-old is pictured posing with a guitar surrounded by balloons and other gifts in a new Instagram post shared by his dad to his 46.2m followers.

“Happy birthday my little superstar rockstar, the world is yours, kid! @conormcgregorjr” his dad declared alongside the post.

Although he hasn’t posted yet, Conor McGregor Jr has already garnered 216K followers on his own Instagram page that is “run by my parents - Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin”.

The post was liked by Conor’s sister Erin who declared: “happy birthday buddy I can’t wait to see u” while Coach Kavanagh (John Kavanagh, Conor McGregor’s trainer, added: “Happy birthday champ.”

Conor and his partner Dee Devlin are proud parents to two other children, daughter Croía and baby Rían.

While the family has largely been based in and around Florida since mid-February, the Dubliner travels to Las Vegas where he has been working as a coach on the new series of the UFC's The Ultimate Fighter, which is set to air later in the year.

Dee recently hailed Conor as the “best daddy on planet” as they jetted off to Disney World with their children.

Conor had shared a photograph on Instagram where he is seen standing with his three kids in front of a private plane and a number of dark coloured SUVs in Florida.

The former two weight UFC world champion donned a relaxed outfit of a grey Givenchy tracksuit and runners for the long flight.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"Top man. Blessings to the family,” commented one UFC fighter, Richie Savage.

The holiday comes as UFC fans eagerly await Conor’s return to the ring, which had been tipped to occur sometime in 2023. It is now understood McGregor will take on Michael Chandler in July.

Chandler is a former multi-time Bellator lightweight champion and recently faced off against the Irishman during filming of Season 31 of the Ultimate Fighter.

MMA fans have hoped for a Chandler vs. McGregor scrap because both are seen as top strikers. However, both men are strong on their feet in different ways.

McGregor is a technical puncher with outstanding counter attack and serious power in his left hook. Chandler also has power but relies more on sheer strength and an uncanny ability to ‘take a whack’ on the chin.

McGregor is one of Ireland’s most famous exports and his 13 second, one punch take down of Jose Aldo for the featherweight belt in 2015 will go down in history as one of the most iconic moments in the history of the sport.

If McGregor can win a belt at welterweight, he would be the first person in UFC history to hold belts at three different weight classes.