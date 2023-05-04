Conor McGregor warns Manny Pacquiao ‘don’t let it happen again’ after $5.1 legal loss

It follows a dramatic finding against the Filipino fighter in a California court where Pacquiao lost his legal case with McGregor’s management company, Paradigm Sports Management.

Conor McGregor has slapped Manny Pacquiao with a “don’t let happen it again” warning while claiming the veteran fighter now owes him $5.1 million.

It follows a dramatic finding against the Filipino fighter in a California court where Pacquiao lost his legal case with McGregor’s management company, Paradigm Sports Management.

The boxing legend has now been ordered to pay the company $5.1million in damages after they sued him for breach of contract.

McGregor responded to a tweet by boxing journalist Michael Benson referring to the settlement, by stating: “And don't let it happen again@MannyPacquiao"

In a tweet that followed, 'The Notorious', urged by a fan to settle their dispute inside the squared circle, added: “We did settle in court, he owes me 5.1"

The legal battle has been waging for the past two years since Paradigm announced the signing of ‘Pac-Man’ in February 2020.

There was a lot of hype surrounding a potential Manny Pacquiao Vs Conor McGregor boxing bout before Paradigm alleged Manny had accepted a $3.3 million payment and then walked away to negotiate fights on his own.

In the meantime, McGregor went on to lose his bout against Dustin Poirier in January 2021. The two fought again in a highly anticipated trilogy later in the same year and 'The Notorious' ended up suffering a TKO loss by medical stoppage after suffering a nasty leg injury.

But Paradigm claimed Pacquaio hid a pre-existing management deal from them when he signed an exclusive two-fight deal with the company.

They were seeking upward of $20 million in the case but the jury in Orange County submitting a 9-3 verdict in favour of Paradigm.

They awarded them $5.1 million, as well as at least $2 million in attorney fees that have to be paid. Paradigm Sports can also collect 10pc annual interest on the verdict amount dating back three years.

Part of the judgment was repayment of $3.3 million that Paradigm made to Pacquiao as an advance after signing him to the management firm with another $1.8 million levied against him as damages.

Pacquiao is now on the hook for over $8 million after losing the lawsuit in court.

“We are elated to learn of the jury’s ruling in Paradigm’s favour in our suit against Manny Pacquiao,” Paradigm founder and CEO, Audie Attar, said in a statement sent to MMAmania.com.

“The jury plainly found that Pacquiao testified falsely in denying Paradigm’s claims against him, and his excuses for his conduct proves our case that a breach of contract was committed.

“We are appreciative of the court’s time and the jury’s careful attention to the facts of this case,” the statement continued. “Hopefully, Manny will have learned a lesson from the verdict and will henceforth act with the honesty and integrity that was so lacking in his treatment of Paradigm.”

Judge Walter P. Schwarm presided over the trial, which was held in Superior Court of California in Orange County.

The lawsuit was initially filed in June 2021 after Paradigm Sports, the same agency that represents UFC superstar McGregor, alleged that the company was negotiating for Pacquiao to meet four-division boxing champion Mikey Garcia in a match after signing him as a client in February 2020.

The fight fell apart after Pacquiao ended up working with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions instead while signing for a fight against Errol Spence.

That led to the initial lawsuit being filed with Paradigm seeking damages while also losing Garcia as a client in the process.