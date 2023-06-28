Conor McGregor thanks fans for support and vows to ‘get fighting’ in video clip

The Notorious is seen greeting fans as he leaves a hotel while partner Dee can be seen with their children getting into a waiting car

Conor McGregor thanked fans for their support and declared his intention to fight as he signed autographs and posed for pictures in video clip he shared on Twitter.

As he is surrounded by minders and fans eager to get his autograph and selfies with the star, he is asked, “Conor, what’s next for you,” to which he replies, “fighting, to get a fight going“.

The short clip appears to have been filmed in New York where McGregor has been enjoying some quality time with his family.

He recently shared a photograph on social media of himself and his daughter enjoying a showing of The Lion King at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway.

The family snap was posted days after the Crumlin man shared more photos of himself and his family enjoying the five star service of the Peninsula Hotel on 5th Avenue.

On father’s day, the MMA champ posted images of himself and his clan enjoying a balcony meal overlooking the Big Apple, whilst tucking into coffees, chips and a variety of delicious grub.

McGregor’s intention to get back in the Octagon will be warmly welcomed by his Ultimate Fighter rival Michael Chandler who boasted that he will “knock him out within the first two rounds” when the pair finally face off, which the American said would take place within six months.

The pair of former lightweight champions are currently featured on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) coaching opposite each other.

“I’m a fighter’s guy, I’m a fighter’s fighter, there’s a reason people love to watch me fight, the reason they tune in,” Chandler told UFC commentator Daniel Cormier.

“I think Conor’s coming back. I don’t think he wants to stain his legacy by leading us all down this road of ‘I’m doing The Ultimate Fighter, I’m fighting Michael Chandler. Oh, by the way, never mind. I’m not coming back. Make sure you buy my Irish whiskey’ and all that kind of stuff.

“He’s coming back,” Chandler added. “I do believe I will fight Conor within the next six months. It’s gonna be one of the biggest pay-per-views that we have ever seen, and I’m gonna go out there and knock him out within the first two rounds.”

“There’s talks going on and happening basically every single day,” Chandler added.

“A guy like me who loves to fight, I love being active, I’m a guy who puts butts in seats, of course, everybody wants answers. They’re eager for answers. But ultimately, we all have to practice patience.

“This for me is a time to practice patience. I knew what I signed up for, I knew doing The Ultimate Fighter there was gonna be a lull and a long period of time and the show — we aren’t even halfway through the show yet.”

McGregor also appeared to reassure fans his big comeback was on the cards in a since-deleted social media post.

"Placey McPlacerson I am in the place. Ya’s’ll shut up and wait. Silence! A roar from the throne. Patience, peasants,” he wrote alongside sparring footage uploaded to his Instagram.

However, UFC president Dana White Barstool Sports that if his biggest star cannot make UFC 296 he will return in the first quarter of 2024.

Conor has been in the eye of the storm recently with a woman making a number of sexual assault allegations against the fighter.

Last Friday, McGregor’s lawyer, Barbara R. Llanes, of Gelber Schacter & Greenberg, issued a statement regarding the allegations against McGregor, saying that the woman involved wants money.

McGregor’s attorney says that footage from the night shows the allegations are false, which McGregor had claimed all along.