Conor McGregor takes pot shot at Floyd Mayweather, saying he ‘can’t read’

McGregor got into Twitter spat with fans over his famous 2017 clash with the undefeated world champ which was billed as the ‘The Biggest Fight in Combat Sports History’

Conor McGregor has taken a pot shot at his former foe, Floyd Mayweather, saying the boxing legend “can’t read”.

McGregor got into Twitter spat with fans over his famous 2017 clash with the undefeated world champ which was billed as the ‘The Biggest Fight in Combat Sports History’ at the time.

One fan posted a clip of McGregor and Floyd at the height of the fight alongside the caption: “Let’s not forget when McGregor hurt Floyd with a body shot and he called it a “low blow”.

The footage shows Mayweather reeling from the blow, that does appear to have hit him below the belt.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

In a quote-tweet, the Dubliner boasted that he was "playing ping pong" with the boxing legend's head throughout their Las Vegas-held showdown. And he suggested that he could make the necessary adjustments that would allow him to defeat ‘Money’ in a rematch.

“Round 9,” McGregor tweeted. “I was playing ping pong with this guys head in there at many times in this fight. If you don’t think there is some real nice adjustments that can be made and implemented in a second fight, to get the job finished, you’re silly.”

However, when one fan dismissed MacGregor’s abilities, with a “much love to you, man. But Floyd would kick your ass 10 times if you stood up to him 10 times, McGeorge tartly responded: “Floyd can’t kick. Or read”.

This was a throwback to the hilarious “you can't even read” put down that McGregor aimed at Mayweather ahead of their Las Vegas show down.

In the weeks before the clash both fighters were on promotional tour that took them to Toronto where their war of words escalated.

McGregor was first up and after getting the Canadian crowd to scream "f--- the Mayweather’s” at his count of three, he referred to up Mayweather's literacy.

"What are you doing with a school bag on stage?" McGregor asked. "You can't even read."

Floyd shot back at Conor's attack on his reading ability, declaring "I'm the mother----- that can't read? B---- I do numbers. I do money."

However, after going nine rounds with the multi-time boxing champion, McGregor was finished in the 10th frame.

Talk of a rematch quickly circulated but died down in the following years as McGregor's struggles inside the cage increased.

The topic resurfaced last year when McGregor appeared to accept a second date with ‘Money’ on social media while reports also emerged that suggested negotiations for a rematch had taken place.

While Mayweather has retired as a professional, his continued involvement in the sport through exhibition contests would mean a possible rematch against McGregor is possible.

Their last encounter earned a staggering $938 million, and comes in only second on the all-time list of pay outs, behind Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao’s 2015 showdown.