Conor McGregor shows off physique in eye-popping Versace budgie smugglers

Conor McGregor has been showing off his fit physique in a pair of eye-popping budgie smugglers as he prepares for his long-awaited return to the Octagon.

The UFC fighter is seen in a pair of bright blue Versace briefs doing a series of stretches after wolfing down a breakfast of pancakes and smoothies.

Fiancée Dee, who is pregnant with the couple forth child, was spotted with their three children Conor Jr (6), Croia (4) and Rian (2) as they enjoyed a family day out at the beach day.

McGregor (34) has not fought in the Octagon since July 2021 when he broke his leg in the opening round against Dustin Poirier.

But he has announced the date of his comeback fight even though he is not yet back in the UFC's drug testing pool.

The mixed martial arts star was set to face off with Michael Chandler, his rival coach on the latest series of The Ultimate Fighter, before the end of the year

But he recently missed the deadline to re-enter the United States Anti-Doping Agency's testing pool which he must be in for a minimum of six months.

Even so, the Notorious has insisted that he will be back before the year is out, after tweeting that he'll fight in "December" when quizzed by a fan over the weekend.

The UFC does have the power to issue exemptions to the written notice rule in "exceptional circumstances or where the strict application of that rule would be manifestly unfair to the athlete."

And UFC president Dana White hasn't ruled out the possibility of the same exemption being handed to McGregor.

The 53-year-old told TSN: “He’s not [back in the USADA testing pool].

"100pc [there’s a chance Conor McGregor fights this year]."

He continued: "We’ll see how that [McGregor potentially getting an exemption] plays out. I don’t talk about s**t until s**t happens, you know what I mean?

“To sit here and think hypothetically how a million different things could happen, no idea.

"I’m focusing on what’s happening this Saturday [UFC 290], and then next Saturday.

"UFC 300 isn’t even on my mind right now. The Conor thing, who the hell knows how that’s gonna play out?

“Who cares what USADA says? We’ll see what happens when it happens.”

"I look forward to my upcoming fight,” McGregor has declared. "I am well in preparation."