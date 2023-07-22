Conor McGregor shows off fiancée Dee Devlin’s new €150k Range Rover gift motor

The flash fighter splashed the cash on the top-end motor that even comes with personalised number plates

The flash new motor is worth around €150k

A delighted Dee Devlin is seen getting behind the wheel of a new €150,000 Range Rover that was gifted to her by fiancé Conor McGregor.

The flash fighter splashed the cash on the top-end motor that even comes with personalised number plates bearing the Dublin post code 12, in reference to his home town of Crumlin.

In the video posted by McGregor on his Instagram page, a clearly-pregnant Dee is seen laughing and smiling as Conor points out all the features.

Sharing a clip as Dee sits in the driver's seat of the brown seven-seater that comes complete with creme interiors and leather seats, Conor says: “I have ya in Rangers years, yeah? Since the start, I got ya into the Rangers, yeah?”

As he glides an appreciative hand across the steering wheel, Conor exclaims: “Look at this”.

“Look at that,” he adds, as he pans the video across the front interior of the car. That is an absolute beauty. Wow.”

He then turns the camera around to show the seats in the back, and adds: “All the kids, yup -- all the kids into the back of that. Ah yes, get up.”

Conor is known for having a love of boats and cars with a fleet of top-spec motors at his various homes across Europe.

He has previously been spotted in a €170 Bentley Continental, but over the years has had a Rolls Royce Ghost, a BMW i8, a McLaren 650s, a Lamborghini Urus and an Aventador.

Last year, he visited Temple Bar in a luxury Rolls Royce worth more than €435,000.

The Notorious rocked up outside The Porterhouse on Parliament Street and shared a photo of his black Rolls Royce Phantom VIII, which McGregor reportedly bought for approximately €435,300 last year, on the cobblestoned paths.

The then 33-year-old shared a photo of his wheels to his Instagram account and simply captioned the post: “Temple bar.”

A grey Range Rover Sport worth around €87,400 was also spotted in the photo parked behind the Rolls Royce.

McGregor has also bought a €3.5 million Lamborghini yacht and is regularly seen on it on his busy Instagram and Twitter feeds.

Conor’s dad Tony is also a fan of fancy motors and last year forked out €170k on a brand new car complete with his own personalised plates.

The then 61-year-old splashed the cash on a 221-reg Panamera with the number 188, which is also the name of his yacht.

The number is reference to the amount of money his multi-millionaire son Conor used to earn while on the dole before he made a name for himself in the world of MMA.

McGregor is not shy about flaunting his wealth and how his “birds a cracker” in reference to Dee.

In December he showed off the garden of their €2 million mansion in Straffan, Kildare with Dee, wearing a matching grey tracksuit and white trainers, pictured standing in front of McGregor’s black Range Rover and Bentley, which are parked on the site.

He also posted a snap of the couple’s youngest son Rían, who was holding a wooden shoe horn, and then a final snap of Rían and Dee together.

He wrote: “Aw baby I’m the king, me gardens a park me birds a cracker. The kids.. billionaires."

The Crumlin native launched his fashion range in 2017, another addition to his multiple enterprises including his three Dublin gastro-pubs.

As well as his global brand whiskey, Proper 12, his new Forged Irish Stout hit shelves yesterday.