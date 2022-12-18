Conor McGregor says ‘Leo Varadkar should be in hiding’ and outlines Presidential plan

McGregor engaged in a to and fro with fans on Twitter where he outlined his political aspirations, saying he “may run for Áras an Uachtaráin” and saying he has “no issue with Micheál Martin”.

Conor McGregor has said Leo Vardakar “should be in hiding” and “not be stepping in to lead our country” in a series of bizarre tweets where he also says he is standing “with the people of East Wall”.

McGregor engaged in a to and fro with fans on Twitter where he outlined his political aspirations, saying he “may run for Áras an Uachtaráin” and saying he has “no issue with Micheál Martin”.

The Notorious declared his opposition to the fact that Leo replaced Micheál Martin as Taoiseach following a Dáil vote.

“Casually reshuffling leadership of our country is not only bizarre, it is f**king preposterous,” he declared in a now deleted tweet.

He then adds: “My input is, I have no issue with Micheál Martin. I feel he is as likeable as it comes in the space. There is no malice in him.

Newly elected Taoiseach Leo Varadkar leaves Leinster House in Dublin to travel to Aras an Uachtarain. Picture date: Saturday December 17, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Taoiseach . Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire — © PA

“Varadkar, different. He should not be stepping in to lead our country. On the contrary, at present, he should be in hiding. What a strange time. Watching.”

In a follow-up tweet he then states that he “may run for Áras an Uachtaráin”.

“I am still too young to currently. But to sit and oversee this nonsense, at a closer view, in a position where a response must be given, is interesting to me.

“Why not?” he adds. “There is not a single iota of accountability here with these people.

“The people’s president. The politician’s principal.”

McGregor then posted a number of pictures of him draped in the Irish tricolour and alongside President Michael D Higgins with the caption: “Respect for the flag. Worldwide influence. Dough for days. Who else is there?”

“Who is in line to run for presidency next? This is President Higgins’ final term, correct?” he asks his fans. “My vote would be to just keep him in. Let me know the next candidates please, or potential candidates, that will run to replace him at the next election. Thank you.”

He then jokes that “I’m buying Buswells also”, referring the Dublin hotel near the Dáil that is a well-known meeting place for politicians.

“I’ll be neighbours with you all in the Dáil. Lambo to the pheono (sic),” he captions the picture.