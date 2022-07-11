Conor McGregor says he's a ‘whale’ as he sends luxury yachts to Ibiza ahead of birthday

The Notorious turns 34 on Thursday and requested that his €3.5 million Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 and his triple-deck super yacht join him in the Balearic Islands for the party

Conor McGregor has called himself a “whale” after having his luxury yachts brought out to Ibiza for his birthday celebrations.

The Notorious turns 34 on Thursday and requested that his €3.5 million Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 – dubbed the “Supercar of the Sea” - join him in the Balearic Islands for the party.

McGregor is believed to have packed out his yacht with up to €500,000 worth of customisation - mostly featuring his Proper Twelve branding, named after the whiskey he promotes.

He also owns a triple-deck super yacht with an inflatable water slide, a climbing wall, and a “sea pool”, which will greet him in Ibiza this week.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The birthday boy took to Instagram on Sunday to tell his followers that his yachts were making their way across the sea, sharing some videos of the vessels on their voyage as they came face to face with some whales.

He then added that has been dubbed a “whale”, a term used to describe someone who has enough money and power to directly influence the price of stock or cryptocurrency.

“My yachts are on their way to Ibiza for my birthday,” he said.

“Here is an aerial view of the Lamborghini one that came across some huge whales on it’s way. In Las Vegas finance terms, i am known as a “whale”.

“And now I am about to have this whole place on whales hahaha they also came across a few friendly little dolphins. Swipe to see the happy little dolphins, and then finally swipe to see the vessel and the Lambo arrive arrive through beautiful Majorca.

“The Balearic Islands are truly magnificent! I can’t wait! See you soon mo chara”

The UFC star’s fiancée Dee Devlin shared the post to her own Instagram Stories and said: “Wow! That’s my man! I am in awe of you. Happy birth week babe.”

And Conor isn’t the only McGregor to show his appreciation for sailing, as his dad Tony is the captain of the 188 Luxury Sports Cruiser yacht.

The self-proclaimed “International Yachtsman of Leisure” owns the yacht that previously belonged to his son.

The vessel is named 188 after the amount of money McGregor was paid each week (€188) while claiming social welfare.

Tony even decked himself out in a 188-branded uniform to fit his captain title, which he showed off on Instagram last week.

He shared a photo of his new outfit laid out on the marble floor, which included a pair of white shorts with “188” embroidered on the left leg, as well as a matching white bomber jacket with black cuffs.

The iconic number 188 is displayed on the chest while word “captain” can also be seen written on the jacket’s right arm underneath an Irish flag.

A tag attached to the shorts shows that they were made by the clothing brand Kaygo.

Tony also made sure to accessorise with a black belt and a pair of sunglasses before pairing the photo of his new captain’s gear with the song Ride Like the Wind from the movie Knight and Day.