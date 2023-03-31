Conor McGregor says he has armed guard protecting his kids in school in the US

‘If she shot her way into that school from the outside, my guard, who is tucked away, armed, and unseen, would have seen her and taken her down’

Conor McGregor has revealed that he has hired an armed guard to safeguard his children while they attend school in the US.

The Dubliner is currently with his fiancee Dee Devlin and his three children in Las Vegas, where he is working on the show The Ultimate Fighter.

This week, six people were shot dead in a private Christian school in Nashville.

Three nine-year-old children, Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, were among the victims, while three adults named Katherine Koonce, Michael Hill, and Cynthia Peak, also lost their lives in the tragedy.

Referring to the recent tragedy, McGregor revealed in a series of deleted tweets that he had hired someone to protect his kids while he was in the US.

"Amber alert to my phone while here in Orlando," he said.

"A smart and quick setup that alerts everyone there is a child missing and with a full description and details also. Very smart. I would like to see armed protection at each school also.

"I have had my children at school here while stateside and have had my own armed guard present at the school. This was prior to the most recent school shooting also.

"If she shot her way into that school from the outside, my guard, who is tucked away, armed, and unseen, would have seen her and taken her down. Saving those children's lives.

"May God and his best people on this earth protect our children!"

The disturbed individual who carried out the killings in Green Hills had warned a friend about their intentions.

The shooter, Nashville resident Audrey Hale, had no previous criminal record before opening fire, authorities said.

Police have said Hale (28) was transgender and had sent Instagram messages describing not wanting to live anymore.

Audrey Hale killed six.

Joe Biden responded to the latest school shooting with a renewed call for gun-control legislation, but his wish to pass new reforms are faced with stern opposition.

"We have to do more to stop gun violence. It's ripping our communities apart. I call on Congress again to pass my assault weapons ban. It's about time to begin to make some more progress," the US President said.Nashville mayor, John Cooper, said the US has a problem with the “cult of the gun.”

"The country needs to pick itself up and say no to an assault weapons lobby that again is making it too available and too convenient and too first of mind for people to go out and commit terrible acts," he said.

The deadly rampage on Monday morning at Covenant lasted about 14 minutes before the shooter was shot and killed by police.

The massacre marked the 19th shooting at a school or university in just the past three months that left at least one person wounded, a CNN count shows.

It was among 130 mass shootings this year in the US with at least four wounded, excluding the shooting, and it was the deadliest US school shooting since last May’s massacre in Uvalde, Texas, left 21 people dead.

A Nashville city councilman also said a witness told him the head of The Covenant School, Katherine Koonce, spent her last moments trying to protect the children in her care.

“The witness said Katherine Koonce was on a Zoom call, heard the shots and abruptly ended the Zoom call and left the office. The assumption from there is that she headed towards the shooter,” Councilman Russ Pulley said. He did not identify the witness.

Drake, the police chief, said he can’t confirm how Koonce died but said, “I do know she was in the hallway by herself. There was a confrontation, I’m sure. You can tell the way she is lying in the hallway.”