Conor McGregor says he ‘could have been dead’ after being hit by car while out cycling
‘I’m still here thank god, that’s all that matters’
Conor McGregor has revealed how he could have been killed after he was thrown off his bike when he was hit by a car.
The UFC fighter was out for a cycle when the car hit him from behind, he told his 46 million Instagram followers.
"Got a bang of a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me.
"Full speed straight through me,” he said. “Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life.”
Crumlin native Conor filmed the aftermath of the ordeal for social media, showing his bike twisted on the ground and a large tear in the back of his pants.
"That’s nasty,” he said in a video. “I could have been dead there. Jesus Christ.”
He tells a man he is “all good” as he gathers his water bottle and bike from the road, before accepting a lift home.
Conor pans to the driver before showing his bike loaded into the boot.
"Don’t worry about it, mate,” he tells him. "It wasn’t my time. That’s all. God bless.
“I’m still here thank god, that’s all that matters."
Followers flocked to the comments section to react to McGregor’s fall.
“That’s a proper stunt adjustment right there,” one said.
Another said: "Glad you’re safe I can see the fear in his eyes though.”
“Imagine hitting McGregor with your car. Glad you’re ok Conor!” said one fan.
"Imagine going home and telling the wife and kids you just ran over Conor McGregor,” another added.
"Glad you’re okay! God had your back, you’re right about that!”
