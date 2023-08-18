Conor McGregor says Ebanie Bridges is ‘just gorgeous’ as she promotes date night in Black Forge Inn

McGregor had spent most of his night posing with Bridges for a number of different pictures before, during and after the main event

Conor McGregor has described his new pal Ebanie Bridges as “just gorgeous” as she offered fans a chance to win a date with her at his Black Forge Inn in Dublin.

The Australian Blonde Bomber boxer has teamed up with McGregor to offer one lucky punter and a friend a night out that incudes flights, hotel and a tour of the Forged Stout Brewery.

Posting the offer on her Instagram page, Bridges wrote: “Win a date with me for you and a friend thanks to @forgedirishstout at The Black Forge Inn, home of @thenotoriousmma.”

To enter fans have to like the post, tag a friend they'd bring along and follow her and @forgedirishstout.

Among the more than 10,000 likes and numerous replies the post attracted in a matter of hours, is one from McGregor himself who declared: “Just gorgeous” alongside a heart eyes emoji.

Bridges, the reigning IBF bantamweight champion, was pictured posing in McGregor’s Forged Irish Stout emblazoned gear as they both attended Anthony Joshua's return to the ring in London last weekend.

Bridges sat next to McGregor at the O2 Arena alongside two other “ring girls” in similar eye-popping attire.

McGregor, who was ringside as the English heavyweight knocked out Robert Helenius on Saturday night was flanked by the girls dressed in Irish Forged Stout gear and Bridges with the caption “some team” in one picture posted online.

McGregor poses with Bridges and Bish

McGregor also posted a series of pictures from the night including some cheeky snaps of the ring girls posing in his Forged Irish Stout outfits.

After leaving the O2 after the fight, McGregor and his entourage including former Love Islander Bish, who featured in the 2022 series, reportedly headed to the Novikov restaurant in Mayfair before dropping into Reign nightclub in Piccadilly.

McGregor had spent most of his night posing with Bridges for a number of different pictures before, during and after the main event. In one that Bridges uploaded to her Instagram story they were joined by her fellow Aussie boxer Skye Falzon.

After that they headed to the backstage Matchroom Lounge, where a DJ booth and mini-bar were situated as Bridges poured her own pint before the party got started.

Bridges sat alongside him at ringside where they sipped on more pints, with McGregor giving Joshua some to drink in the ring post-fight.

Speaking to Boxing King Media, Bridges said after the pair met earlier this year: "They couldn't stop writing about me and him.

"He’s a smart businessman, he always makes good business moves. Being a friend I want to support his brand as well. He reached out to me and said ‘Hey, do you want to be part of the team and help promote my stout?’

"It’s just business, really. He knows exactly what I’m worth and I’m a valuable asset to his brand. We’re everywhere. We’re going to work together more in the future so keep your eye out."

McGregor, whose Forged Irish Stout sponsored Saturday night's fight, is due back in the Octagon in four months’ time.

December has been confirmed as the date the Dubliner gets back into action in the UFC, two years after he suffered a broken leg in the first round against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

Possibly inspired by Joshua's victory over Robert Helenius McGregor declared that Chandler will be his comeback opponent.

He told talkSPORT: “December. Chandler, it has to be him.

“I'm gonna grab him by the chest and clap him. That's what I'm going to do.”

During his time out of the Octagon, he has featured as a team captain opposite Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter which has led to much speculation about when the rivals will do battle.

McGregor posted pictures of the ring girls in his Irish stout gear

The former two-weight world champion has also indicated that he would then fight current UFC BMF champion Justin Gaethje before tackling a third fight with his old rival Nate Diaz.

“Chandler next in December,” he added. Then Gaethje BMF, and then Nate trilogy.”

Bridges has created a huge scene in British boxing since her first fight under the Matchroom banner against Shannon Courtenay in 2021.

Although she suffered the first defeat of her career, the 36-year-old has gone on to become a world champion.

Wins against Bec Connolly and Mailys Gangloff led to a title battle against Maria Cecilia Roman before she defended her belt against bitter rival Shannon O'Connell with a resounding victory.