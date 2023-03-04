Conor McGregor praised for helping brave athlete who lost his leg to cancer

Richie McPeak showered the Dubliner with gratitude for sending him McGregor’s own FAST gear, personalised gifts, and signed gloves

Conor McGregor has been praised for his kind actions in helping a brave athlete who lost his leg his cancer.

Richie McPeak, who had battled sarcoma, an aggressive cancerous tumour affecting soft tissues and bones, told how the Notorious had inspired him to keep battling on.

He also showered the Dubliner with gratitude for sending him McGregor’s own FAST gear, personalised gifts, and signed gloves.

McPeak told how the aggressive cancer had returned after a period of remission.

But he described how watching 'The Notorious' knock out Chad Mendes live at UFC 189 inspired him to keep fighting without giving up.

Taking to Twitter to reveal how McGregor and his team have helped him fight his battle, he wrote: "A team of brothers with hearts of lions and room for kindness sent me McGregor fast gear to help battle sarcoma cancer.

“Signed gloves from the Champ Champ, exclusive jump rope... Conor McGregor, McGregor Fast gear and the entire McGregor team thank you..."

The former two-division champion responded to the tweet with an encouraging message: “Richie McPeak! Work ethic and mindset, legendary."

In the video shared by McPeak, he also talks about how doctors told him the sarcoma cancer would kill him, but he was not ready to give up. Furthermore, the cancer survivor ensured that he trained himself to improve his health. At the moment, McPeak is also running a successful business.

McGregor, who is hoping to return to action this year, will coach the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) opposite Michael Chandler before the two men face off in the octagon.

Eddie Alvarez, the former UFC lightweight champion, has fought both men. He lost his title to the Irishman at UFC 205 in 2016 and faced 'Iron' twice in Bellator for the lightweight belt.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Alvarez outlined why he predicted another KO victory for Conor McGregor:

"If I had to guess, Mike Chandler doesn’t wrestle. If he stands with Conor, Conor’s going to knock him out. It’s a mismatch.

“He throws bombs, but Conor’s way too fast, way too quick to get hit with anything Mike Chandler is throwing.”

This is not the first time McGregor, along with his team, has shown his generous side.

In 2019 it was reported that he had helped homeless people in Dublin by building houses for them.

The Notorious revealed that he was behind the development of eight housing units for homeless families in the city.