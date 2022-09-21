Conor McGregor posts job ad for ‘full-time ambassador’ to promote Proper No 12 whiskey

Do you have what it takes to work for Conor McGregor?

MMA fighter Conor McGregor is looking for a “full-time ambassador” to help promote his Proper No 12 whiskey brand.

The Dubliner took out a full-page advertisement publicising the job in the New York Times, asking: "Do you have what it takes to work for me?"

It goes on to read: "My very own Proper No 12 Irish Whiskey is seeking a full-time brand ambassador to spread the good word about our liquid gold across the globe.

"In New York, I became the Champ Champ, and it's only deserving this publication is blessed to advertise the job opportunity to the chosen one who will earn this role.

"Alongside me, you'll run the show. Taking over social channels, hosting epic events, managing merch drops and pouring and preaching Proper Whiskey - all while being properly paid."

It adds: "If you have the minerals, show me and apply on the website below."

In a second advert on his Instagram page, McGregor is pictured sitting on a desk with a bottle of Proper No 12 whiskey in front of him.

He says: "So you want to be a proper brand ambassador? Are you proper? How proper are you?

"How many one oz pours are in a one-litre bottle of Proper No 12 if you have the bottle open for one hour?

"Where do you see yourself in 12 years? What do you look for in a boss?

"Answer carefully because I will be your boss. Let's see what you got."

McGregor claimed earlier this year, that Proper No. Twelve had "advanced it’s positioning in the Irish whiskey rankings" and is heading for the number one spot.

The whiskey hit shelves in 2018, with McGregor selling his majority stake in the company in a deal worth up to €540million last year, although he still holds significant interest in the brand.

In an Instagram post, McGregor said: "Proud to announce that Proper No. Twelve has advanced it’s positioning in the Irish whiskey rankings this week with another giant leap forward towards our eventual number 1 spot!

"We are the fastest growing Irish whiskey in all of history and with the latest figures just released, our projections are, to put it lightly, simply unstoppable!

"A credit to our amazingly smooth liquid gold Irish whiskey and to all the people around the world who love and enjoy it! As well as to my amazing company that gives so much back with all our committed work to first responder organizations worldwide!"