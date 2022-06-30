Conor McGregor posts another bizarre video hiding nose ‘injury’ under hood

One confused fan summed up the reaction when they commented: ‘What does this mean?’

Conor McGregor has posted another bizarre video on social media that once again has fans scratching their heads.

In a new Instagram post, The Notorious is seen covering his face with a zipped up hoodie that just about reveals an apparent injury on his nose.

In the background the Fugees track ‘Ready or Not’ plays.

He has captioned the short clip, ‘Scrubbers get scrubbed scrub a scrubber today’.

One confused fan summed up the reaction when they commented: “What does this mean?”

It’s just the latest in a long stream of odd videos and social media posts Conor has shared as he prepares for his for a long-awaited comeback to the Octagon.

Last month he claimed that his “left hand is a Glock” in a series of late-night ramblings.

He started off by telling his followers that he’d beat anyone who went up against him in a fight.

“I feel like I could do you’s (sic) all in. Handy. Any list,” the Dubliner said.

“I hit you, I change you,” he then wrote as he shared some photos of him having a stare-off with the camera.

He added: “And I’m chomping at the bit to see you different.”

McGregor then began to tease his plans for returning to the Octagon this year after spending the past year recovering from his injuries sustained during his fight with Dustin Poirier last summer.

In his next few tweets, he said: “The Mac Daddy back in action,” followed by “Sitting on a billion, plotting a killing.”

“The date of my return is…” he hinted, but instead of naming a date for his next fight, he said: “Tick, tock, my left hand is a Glock.”

Next, the Notorious shared a photo inside the office of his Irish firm McGregor Sports and Entertainment, where he held up a phone and pretended to laugh maniacally.

The caption simply read: “Hahahajaja (sic) construction.”

But his peculiar social media posts didn’t stop there, as teased the date of his UFC return for a second time but then left fans hanging.

"My next fight is…” he said, before calling on those who want to fight him to come forward: “If you want a knock off me step up and say your piece. I’m still picking who.”

In March, another Conor McGregor tweet showed him in a video being served by a butler in a plush hotel room while inhaling an incense candle.

In the short clip, the former two-weight world champion appears to sniff from a bowl of incense before a man then approaches with a tray with a container of pills in it.

The Dubliner takes the pills and then asks the butler for a bottle of water, which he then provides.

The 33-year-old swallows the tablets before holding the bottle of water in the air, gesturing for the butler to collect it.

He goes back to sniffing the incense before the video ends.

It was posted just hours after he had made a bid to buy Chelsea Football Club which he also referred to in yet another bizarre video which appeared to show him in the role of a Chelsea owner.

In a clip shared to his Instagram story, the animated video created by a fan using the FIFA video game shows McGregor in various situations such as at press conferences, football training and in meetings.

Taking to Twitter, the Dubliner shared a screenshot from a WhatsApp group in which he appeared to write: “Chelsea for sale £3bn (€3.6bn). Let’s buy it.”

He captioned the photo “I wish to explore this,” and tagged Chelsea FC in the tweet.

Meanwhile, the prospect of a Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal bout is gaining traction as insults between the pair continue to fly online.

Masvidal had told MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin: “Conor doesn’t want the fight.

“If he did he’d post something, he’d say something. He’d probably just insult my mom or some relative of mine or my nation where I come from.

“He’ll say something like that but he won’t say anything about a fight or a fight date. So the Conor thing, he just wants it ‘I hope it goes away’ because he really doesn’t want to fight. He doesn’t mention [me] or say anything.”

McGregor responded by tweeting “Insult your mom? What a loser you are mate. Me and your mom get along” which he soon deleted.

Since he snatched the UFC lightweight title in 2016, McGregor has lost to Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring and gone 1-3 in the Octagon.

McGregor fought twice in 2021, losing both contests to Dustin Poirier by TKO. Now recovered from a broken leg it seems as though McGregor will return to action later this year.

Among the other opponents mentioned for possible comeback fights are Charles Oliveira (for a lightweight title), Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson.