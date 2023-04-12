Conor McGregor poses on favourite toy – his €3m Lamborghini 'super yacht'

The UFC star officially took ownership of the Lamborghini Technomar last year after seven months of waiting

Conor McGregor has posted a new picture on Instagram of one of his favourite toys – his €3 million Lamborghini 'super yacht'.

Posing on top, McGregor added just the words ‘Lamborghini 63’ a reference to the length in feet of the massive vessel, nicknamed the “supercar of the sea”.

The UFC star officially took ownership of the Lamborghini Technomar in May of last year after seven months of waiting for the vessel to be ready.

He obviously could wait to give it a test run as fiancée Dee Devlin joined him in Monaco to mark the occasion and brought along their three children: Conor Jr, Croía and baby Rían.

At the time a thrilled McGregor admitted that he was still “trying to find the words” to express his delight as he shared the first photo of the yacht on his Instagram page.

In that snap, the Dubliner was seen admiring his new toy as it sat docked in the marina.

Later that evening, he posted a series of photos of him taking the yacht out for a spin on the Mediterranean Sea.

Other photos showed the boat sailing along the turquoise sea as well as Dee and the kids waving to McGregor from the yacht’s upper deck.

He then shared a professional compilation video of the yacht’s first time at sea, where he can be seen speeding along behind the wheel with an entourage beside him.

The father-of-three was all smiles as he shouted with glee with music blaring in the background.

Captioning the video, he wrote: “The Supercar of the Sea!”

Last July as the Notorious turned 34 he had the Lamborghini Technomar 63 join him in the Balearic Islands for the party.

McGregor had packed out his yacht with up to €500,000 worth of customisation - mostly featuring his Proper Twelve branding, named after the whiskey he promotes.

He also owns a triple-deck super yacht with an inflatable water slide, a climbing wall, and a “sea pool”, which was scheduled to greet him in Ibiza.

The birthday boy took to Instagram to tell his followers that his yachts were making their way across the sea, while sharing some videos of the vessels on their voyage.

“My yachts are on their way to Ibiza for my birthday,” he said.

McGregor previously referred to 4000-horsepowered, dual engine, twin turbo, “rocket ship” as the best purchase he has ever made.

“I am honoured to secure the Number 12 edition of just 63 to be made,” he revealed on Instagram last year. “1963 being the year Lamborghini first began, and 12 being, well you know Twelve!

"Thank you Giuseppe Constantino and the entire team at “The Italian Sea Group” for your amazing work! Excited to see the finished result during next seasons yachting season.”

When later asked by MMA journalist, Aaron Bronsteter, what was the best purchase he ever made, McGregor said: “I would say my Lamborghini yacht.

“It's currently in Italy at the minute. It's ready for post-fight. I've a bit of work to be done after this bout, across the United States, and then I go to Italy. I'm going to christen my son in Italy with the family and some friends, and then I'm going to pick up my Lamborghini yacht.

“It's some vessel so I'm really excited to get into it and rally it around. I look forward to setting records on it also."

Conor was the previous owner of a yacht, The 188, which refers to the amount in euros to social welfare McGregor got, before he became famous.