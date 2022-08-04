Conor McGregor pays gushing tribute to fiancée Dee Devlin ahead of her birthday

“Daddy loves the bones of you.”

Conor McGregor has paid a gushing tribute to his fiancée Dee Devlin ahead of her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the MMA star shared loved-up snaps of the couple as they cosied up in front of a model super yacht in a restaurant.

“More Don Juan living for you all. On this fine Tuesday,” he began, referencing the fictional Spanish character renowned for seducing women.

“First day back to the hunt after the long weekend! I steady hunted throughout the weekend however, myself.”

He also promised fans “a lot of tremendous news incoming!”

“See ya’s tomorrow hahaha,” the Dubliner continued, telling his lifelong love that “daddy” loves her and he can’t wait to marry her.

“It’s also my baby Dee’s birthday week! Happy birthday my baby, daddy loves the bones of you. And the rest.”

“The kids love you, the world loves you baby, Dee D soon to be McG, I can’t wait to marry you baby girl, keep on shining, you are our shining light, my sunshine! The love of my life.”

The post also included pictures of the eldest McGregor son, Conor Jr (five) who was enjoying an evening with his parents.

The McGregor clan are currently enjoying time away in the sunshine on their €3.5 million Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 – dubbed the ‘Supercar of the Sea’.

McGregor recently celebrated his 34th birthday in Ibiza, with similar lavish festivities expected for fiance Dee as she turns 35 on August 9th.

Conor’s mother Margaret, sister Erin, niece Taylor and his many friends and family members joined him on the Spanish party island for celebrations.

A professional photographer was on hand to capture memories for the birthday boy.

The Crumlin native posed with party-goers who were treated to two signature cocktails, ‘Tríocha A Ceathair’ and ‘The Notorious’ made with his very own Proper Twelve whiskey.

Models strutted their stuff as they carried bottles of liquor around the venue.

A massive birthday cake, embellished with his name in icing, as well as a UFC belt, depicted the fighter in the octagon cheering.

As sparklers were lit on the centrepiece, the Dubliner stripped off his shirt as the crowd sang Happy Birthday.

“What a birthday party, thank you team,” he said sharing a carousel of snaps on Instagram.

“Ain’t no party like a Mac Daddy party #ibiza,” he captioned another series of pictures.