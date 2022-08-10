Conor McGregor marks Dee’s 35th birthday with romantic dinner and massive floral display

The UFC star forked out for the elaborate setup to celebrate his fiancée's big day

Conor McGregor presented Dee Devlin with a private table decorated with rose petals, balloons and a large floral design to mark her 35th birthday in a top restaurant in Mallorca.

The UFC star forked out for the elaborate setup to celebrate his fiancée's birthday with a romantic dinner on the Spanish island where they are holidaying with their three children.

Photos posted on social media show the couple being chauffeur driven to the restaurant, which is located close to Palma.

Sharing snaps on Instagram, the Notorious wrote: "Late night birthday dinner in the mountains. #landairsea #iloveyoudee."

Dee also shared a photo on her own Instagram thanking McGregor for "the best birthday ever".

Conor then posted another picture of Dee which he described as: “Breakfast time, my favourite time! The day’s fuel! I always say if you can’t be happy with a coffee, you won’t be happy with a yacht.”

He adds: “I feel like I won all the belts, all the cups, the awards, the cash, the jackets, all the medals you name it, if it’s out there as a win, I won it. No one can tell me different. No one ever could. #winner #king #babybirthdaybrekkie.”

Earlier this week, the UFC legend showed off his fiancée’s new tattoo in a video shared to his 45.9million Instagram followers.

The ‘Notorious’ zoomed in on the ink Dee received, which depicted his name blended into a heart trace and a love heart.

Last week the loved up fighter paid a gushing tribute to his childhood sweetheart ahead of her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the MMA star shared loved-up snaps of the couple as they cosied up in front of a model super yacht in a restaurant.

“More Don Juan living for you all. On this fine Tuesday,” he began, referencing the fictional Spanish character renowned for seducing women.

“First day back to the hunt after the long weekend! I steady hunted throughout the weekend however, myself.”

He also promised fans “a lot of tremendous news incoming!”

“See ya’s tomorrow hahaha,” the Dubliner continued, telling his lifelong love that “daddy” loves her and he can’t wait to marry her.

“It’s also my baby Dee’s birthday week! Happy birthday my baby, daddy loves the bones of you. And the rest.”

“The kids love you, the world loves you baby, Dee D soon to be McG, I can’t wait to marry you baby girl, keep on shining, you are our shining light, my sunshine! The love of my life.”

The post also included pictures of the eldest McGregor son, Conor Jr (five) who was enjoying an evening with his parents.

McGregor recently celebrated his 34th birthday in Ibiza, that saw his mother Margaret, sister Erin, niece Taylor and his many friends and family members joining him on the Spanish party island for celebrations.

A professional photographer was on hand to capture memories for the birthday boy.

The Crumlin native posed with party-goers who were treated to two signature cocktails, ‘Tríocha A Ceathair’ and ‘The Notorious’ made with his very own Proper Twelve whiskey.

Models strutted their stuff as they carried bottles of liquor around the venue.

A massive birthday cake, embellished with his name in icing, as well as a UFC belt, depicted the fighter in the octagon cheering.

As sparklers were lit on the centrepiece, the Dubliner stripped off his shirt as the crowd sang Happy Birthday.

“What a birthday party, thank you team,” he said sharing a carousel of snaps on Instagram.

“Ain’t no party like a Mac Daddy party #ibiza,” he captioned another series of pictures.