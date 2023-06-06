Conor McGregor enjoys life on the ocean wave as he takes family on cruise around the Med

The UFC star is holidaying off the coast of France on a luxury yacht with his family including partner Dee Devlin, mum Margaret and his three children, Conor Jr, Croia and Rian

Conor McGregor has been enjoying life on the ocean wave as he took his family on a cruise around the Mediterranean.

The UFC star is holidaying off the coast of France on a luxury yacht with his family including partner Dee Devlin, mum Margaret and his three children, Conor Jr, Croia and Rian.

The Dubliner shared a video clip on Twitter where mum Margaret is seen reclining on the back of the boat as Conor offers to out some Bruce Springsteen on for her.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“Bit a Bruce, yeah?” he declares as the camera pans around to show a sparkling blue sea with what appears to be his ‘Lamborghini 63’ yacht cruising past.

Conner who has not fought in almost two years, is expected to return to the octagon before the end of the year to face American Michael Chandler.

However, comments made by UFC President Dana White over the weekend raised doubts over his future.

White said: “First of all, Conor called me a couple days ago and loved the first episode of The Ultimate Fighter, and saying how happy he was to be a part of it.

“And I think being here and part of the environment and everything else, he felt it again and felt like he wants to get back to fight.

"The one thing you guys have to understand is this kid has so much money. It’s like Khabib now.

"These guys got s***loads of money and it’s hard to reel these guys in and get them to get in and fight."

When asked about a future without McGregor, White said he wasn't worried

He said: “I never get concerned.

"We have a massive roster of people that want to come in and people that are ready to fight and people that want to be Conor McGregor.

"And be at that level. It’s like for the last 20 years everybody said, ‘Oh my God, what are you guys going to do when Chuck Liddell retires? You guys are f****d. Oh my God. GSP. Anderson Silva. This and that.’

"This is a professional sport. People come in here, they achieve great things and they retire. You can never worry about that type of stuff.

"It is what it is. It’s part of the game. And it’s my job and my team’s job to find new talent and build them.”