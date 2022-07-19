Conor McGregor declares love for his ‘crew’ following raucous birthday bash in Ibiza

The Crumlin man took to Instagram where he shared a number of new pictures of himself with fiancée Dee Devlin and pals at his 34th birthday bash in the Balearic islands

Conor McGregor has declared his love “for everyone of you” as he thanked his “crew” for helping him celebrate his big birthday at a raucous party in Ibiza.

The Crumlin man took to Instagram where he shared a number of pictures of himself with fiancée Dee Devlin and pals at his 34th birthday bash in the Balearic islands.

“What a birthday ! What a party! What a crew! I love everyone of you, thank you so much,” he wrote.

The Notorious had jetted off to Spain’s party capital to mark the occasion with Dee, mother Margaret, sister Erin, niece Taylor at the Destino Pacha Resort before continuing the party at Wayne Linker’s famous O Beach club.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A professional photographer was on hand to capture memories for the birthday boy as he celebrated turning 34 in style .

The bar was kitted out with McGregor’s Irish whiskey brand, Proper No Twelve, which was used to make signature cocktails ‘Tríocha A Ceathair’ and ‘The Notorious’ for party guests.

And while the birthday boy seemed to enjoy his Ibiza celebrations, things turned sour when a fan threw a cap at him from across the venue.

A video clip of the incident is being shared online and shows McGregor’s reaction to being hit with the hat.

The Dubliner appeared to be irritated at the hat thrower and responded with a sarcastic smile and thumbs up before taking the hat, throwing it on the ground, and stomping on it.

Conor McGregor stomps on hat after it's thrown at him

Elsewhere at the party, models strutted their stuff as they carried bottles of the liquor around the venue.

A massive birthday cake, embellished with his name in icing, as well as a UFC belt, depicted the fighter in the octagon cheering.

As sparklers were lit on the centrepiece, the Dubliner stripped off his shirt as the crowd sang Happy Birthday.

McGregor also had his luxury yachts brought out to Ibiza ahead of the birthday celebrations.

His €3.5 million Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 – dubbed the “Supercar of the Sea” – joined him in the Balearic Islands for the party.

McGregor is believed to have packed out his yacht with up to €500,000 worth of customisation – mostly featuring his Proper Twelve branding, named after the whiskey he promotes.

He also owns a triple-deck super yacht with an inflatable water slide, a climbing wall, and a “sea pool”, which greeted him in Ibiza during the week.