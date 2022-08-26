Conor McGregor celebrates Black Forge success by flashing initialled jewellery

UFC star took to Instagram where he posted pictures of the celebrations with family, friends and staff from the Dublin pub

Conor McGregor celebrated his Black Forge Inn cleaning up at Bar of the Year awards by flashing a diamond-encrusted sovereign ring with the initials ‘BF”.

The UFC star and his team were delighted with their achievements that saw the pub taking multiple awards including the' Best New Pub in Ireland' gong on Monday night.

McGregor who had jetted back from Mallorca to attend the event, was thrilled as his Dublin 12 boozer took silver for best food while manager Liam Flynn was named 'Industry Icon of the Year'.

UFC star took to Instagram where he posted pictures of celebrations with family, friends and staff from the Dublin pub.

McGregor captioned a number of pictures of him in black tie as he congratulated the pub including one featuring the ring that boasting the initials.

"Winners of the year, @theblackforgeinn,” he added.

"So much a family ya’d think we were mafia, @theblackforgeinn"

The former two weight UFC world champion, who bought the pub in 2019 for nearly €2 million, put a further €1 million into revamping the place.

A string of top names have flocked to the Crumlin boozer since McGregor transformed what was an old Dublin pub with the likes for American comedian Kevin Hart, Arsenal legend Ian Wright, singer James Arthur, and rapper Coolio all dropping by.

He has since bought two other pubs in the capital, the Marble Arch in Drimnagh and the Waterside in Howth.

In July, Conor McGregor hailed the Black Forge Inn as “remarkable” on its first birthday.

McGregor's ring

In an Instagram post, he said: “Thank you so much @TheNotorious and your incredible staff at the @BlackForgeInn for your hospitality today the food and drink was some of the best we’ve ever head! Best stout in the game!

"It was truly an honour to sit down and talk to the man in person today. He is as cool and as charismatic as you would think but also very humble."