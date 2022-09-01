Conor McGregor calls internet star Hasbulla a ‘gimp’ who he wants to kick over a goal post

‘I'm gonna make it my mission to score a 3 pointer with him one day, hon the gaa,’ McGregor tweeted.

Conor McGregor has launched an astonishing attack on the viral internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov, saying he wants to kick the pint-sized star over a goal post.

McGregor created uproar on social media after slagging off the 99cm-tall Russian teenager by describing him as a “gimp” and a “little smelly inbred”.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, the UFC star said he’d love to “boot that little gimp Hasbulla over a goal post.

“How much to get him on the volley?”

He added: “I'm gonna make it my mission to score a 3 pointer with him one day, hon the gaa”, referring to the GAA.

Hasbulla referred to McGregor as a "chicken"

Hasbulla (19) who shot to fame in late 2020 when he began posting videos on Instagram and TikTok of himself performing daring stunts and pranks, retorted: “I don't follow bums… didn't know someone was running their mouth.”

He added in a further tweet: “At least one of us kept an undefeated record. Hasbulla 1. McGregor 0.”

The current UFC featherweight champion, the Aussie, Alexander Volkanovski, who was hanging with Hasbulla during the teen’s tour of Australia backed up his buddy, warning McGregor: “You'll have to go through me first. Leave my mate alone.”

Hasbulla, who is good friends with McGregor's longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, has previously taken a pot shot at McGregor, after naming his pet chicken after the Dubliner.

In footage that Hasbulla posted online in early August, he filmed his new pet chicken, saying: “This is my chicken named Conor McGregor. There's my beauty.”

Nurmagomedov had previously aimed the same insult at the Notorious which McGregor’s Russian teammate Artem Lobov explained was a serous put down.

“If you call someone a chicken in Russia, that is a person that gets raped in prison – in male prison.

“That's what a chicken is in Russia. And Khabib knows that, and everybody knows that. It is a very, very, severe insult.'

Hasbulla has amassed a huge online following since he shot to fame in late 2020 including 2.1 million followers on Instagram and 4.7 billion views on TikTok

He was born with growth hormone deficiency, a condition known as dwarfism, which creates an abnormally short stature with normal body proportions.