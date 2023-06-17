Conor McGregor breaks silence in wake of rape claims to wish dad Tony a happy birthday

It comes just days after allegations were made against the Dubliner that he had kissed the woman without her consent, forced her to perform oral sex, and attempted to sodomise her

Conor McGregor has broken his silence in the wake of the rape claims made against him this week to wish his dad Tony a happy birthday.

The UFC star, who was forced to deny claims he had sexually assaulted a woman in the men’s toilets of the Kaseya Center in Miami, posted a picture of his dad holding a high-powered rifle alongside the caption: “Happy birthday Tony Mac”.

It comes just days after allegations were made against the Dubliner that he had kissed the woman without her consent, forced her to perform oral sex, and attempted to sodomise her.

The 34-year-old had been accused of the serious sexual offences on the woman on Saturday, June 10, which he vehemently denied.

McGregor and the alleged victim appear in the same footage released by TMZ

McGregor had been involved in the halftime entertainment of a game hosted by the NBA team Miami Heat, against the Denver Nuggets when he participated in a skit in which he punched a Heat mascot several times.

According to US website TMZ, which first reported on the complaint, lawyers for the woman made demands seeking settlements from the NBA and the MMA fighter in lieu of litigation.

The UFC and the NBA basketball team Miami Heat have both said they were “aware” of the allegations but would not be commenting further until investigations are completed.

But in an earlier statement issued to sundayworld.com, his counsel, Barbara R Llanes, said: “The allegations are false. Mr McGregor will not be intimidated.”

Now, new footage has emerged of the woman with the UFC star at a club table just minutes after she says the sexual assault happened.

The footage, obtained by TMZ Sports, was shot at around 12.40am on June 10 inside the Kaseya Center.

This is reportedly half an hour or so after the woman claims he attacked her inside the bathroom following Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

“In the clips, you can see McGregor and the woman appearing to exchange words while holding drinks ... before Conor eventually leaves the area,” TMZ reports.

McGregor at the event in Miami

The woman's attorney, Ariel Mitchell, claims the video shows her client and McGregor "visibly awkwardly interacting with each other".

"My client has always stated that there would be video of before and after, and in those videos she emphasized that the difference in the interactions between them would be visibly noticeable," Mitchell said in a statement to TMZ Sports.

"This again is another video that supports what my client has been saying and supports what she told the police since the inception of this incident."

However, McGregor's attorney says the footage shows that the allegations are false, which McGregor had been claiming all along.

"While the claimant's story has changed yet again," Barbara R Llanes said in a statement, "our account of the evening has never changed. This video only reinforces our position. We look forward to the swift conclusion of the investigation."

“Previous video that we obtained showed McGregor and the woman had been interacting at the club throughout the evening,” TMZ reports. “In one vid, he was seen flexing with her as music blared. In another, the 34-year-old was seen grabbing the woman by her hand and leading her into a bathroom.”

McGregor has been adamant that the woman's claims are "no more than a shakedown."

In a previous statement released by the Dubliner’s legal team, they say that after video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer “now has changed her story”.

“Mr McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false,” the statement reads

“After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown.”

A similar demand has been made against the Miami Heat, the NBA team who were hosting the Denver Nuggets.

The alleged sexual assault is just the latest allegation made against the Crumlin native.

He was previously accused of assaulting a Dublin woman on a yacht in Ibiza last year.

Spanish police launched an investigation into the matter while a civil action was also taken by the female.

However, this was withdrawn in February.

McGregor has also previously been convicted of assault in this jurisdiction after punching a man in a south Dublin pub.

In 2019 he also pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct over a melee at the Barclays Centre in New York earlier that year.

Felony charges against him where dropped meaning he avoided a jail term and a criminal record.

He is currently before the courts in Dublin on dangerous driving charges arising from an alleged incident in last year.

McGregor was stopped by gardaí on the M50 interchange near Palmerstown on March 22 and arrested.

The world’s highest paid athlete in 2021 was driving his 191 Bentley Continental GT, worth around €170,000, at the time.

McGregor, with an address in Straffan, Co Kildare, was initially charged with two counts of dangerous driving before later being charged with an additional four offences.

They include driving without a licence and insurance, failing to produce both within 10 days of the alleged incident, and careless driving.

Conor McGregor missed his last court appearance because he had the flu and his case is next listed for December..