Comedian Joanne McNally reveals the identity of her secret boyfriend
Comedian Joanne McNally has revealed the identity of her secret boyfriend.
The pair, who met on celebrity dating app Raya, have so far kept their romance under wraps.
Taking to Instagram on Friday night, the podcast host shared a snap showing her kissing her new beau on the cheek before she swiftly deleted the post.
“Hard launch @alanbyrne10,” she wrote, revealing her new boyfriend's name.
“Felt cute, will defo delete later,” the caption continued.
READ MORE:
Joanne McNally reveals she met new boyfriend on celeb dating app Raya
Joanne McNally shares snap of new boyfriend's face
Joanne McNally shares thoughts on 'misogynistic' Late Late Show question
True to her word, the 39-year-old quickly removed the post from her Instagram feed.
Earlier this month she posted a snap of her new fella, doodling over his eyes in a bid to conceal his identity.
“Soft launch,” she captioned the picture.
McNally revealed in May that she was dating the Dublin model and DJ.
During an Instagram Q&A, Joanne joked that she was mortified to admit that she's no longer single.
“I’m actually seeing someone,” the 39-year-old shared.
“I met an Irish guy on Raya, he’s sound and we’re like, dating or whatever.”
“But obviously I’m going to block him from seeing this video because I don’t want him to know I’m acknowledging we're dating, because (it's) embarrassing,” she joked.
Joanne joked that she and her mystery man were basically “engaged” because they were not seeing anyone else at the time.
She continued: “It was basically like, ‘Are you riding anyone else?’ ‘No. Are you riding anyone else?’ ‘No.’
“He was like, ‘Let’s just ride the wave’ and I guess I’m the wave.”
Today's Headlines
gardai probe | Two Dublin Airport workers arrested over €1m cocaine seizure
DONE DEAL | Nathan Collins becomes Ireland’s most expensive player as €24m move to Wolves completed
CREEP | British soldier jailed for sex assault on unconscious woman freed already
Court appearance | Men who allegedly brought dead man to post office to claim pension charged with deception
Terror links | Gardai probe if Uzi machine gun seized in west Dublin belonged to ‘dangerous’ Republican gang
'miss you' | Maura Higgins says she’s been ‘MIA’ recently as she grieves friend Andrew Rowan on anniversary
Guilty plea | Gym owner who abused girl (14) he said reminded him of his wife is jailed for 16 months
Charged | Man accused of harassment campaign told to stay away from well known Fine Gael politician
lucky break | Bar in Dubai offers ‘all-expenses-paid’ jobs to Irish workers
Road tragedy | Woman (20s) killed after car and lorry collide on the N25 in Co Waterford