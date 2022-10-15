Clodagh McKenna shows off her private pub built on grounds of Downtown Abbey set

The couple got thrifty with the entire project, sourcing most things on eBay.

Irish chef Clodagh McKenna has revealed the behind-the-scenes of her cosy Irish pub build on the fictional setting of Downtown Abbey.

Settled on the grounds of her and her husband Harry Herbert’s property, Broadspear House, The Cork Arms is a renovated shepherd’s hut.

The Cork-born chef lives in Hampshire at her 300-year-old cottage in Highclere Castle, better known to Downton Abbey fans as the setting of the show.

"The story of the Cork Arms!” she said in a video voiceover on her Instagram. “About a year and a half ago we started the restoration process of this old fallen down shepherd's hut into what is now known as The Cork Arms, our little private pub in the woods.”

"For years me and Harry would be walking past it and thinking 'one day we will have the time to turn this into something magical.' Then, a couple of months before our wedding, instead of putting all of our resources into renting a marquee for 24 hours, we put it into restoring the shepherd's hut."

"It was a labour of love, every waking minute I spent on it but it was worth it. We wanted it to be sustainable, we wanted it to sing of Broadspear. We had been seasoning wood from fallen trees in the woods, so we used that wood to build it,” the star gushed.

Bad weather stirred up everything the pair could need to make their dream pub, the venue where they’ve since hosted many a celebrity guest like Philip Schofield.

“The tiles, unbelievably, we found them throughout the woods. So during the storms they had been thrown around into different parts of the woods and we only had to match up about 50."

"Inside there is a big counter, which was a really special tree that was right beside our walled garden and during a really heavy storm it got hit by lightning and fell down. We took it away and seasoned it and now it lives on forever inside the pub.”

The couple got thrifty with the entire project, buying most things on eBay, including the Belfast sink which was only £12, to the windows which I think were about 20 quid.”

“I wanted everything to look old and be sustainable, even the sofa I got on eBay, I bid on it for two days but finally got it from a lady from Bristol.”

“We filled the rest of the pub with memories we have made over the last year and a half,” Clodagh said, “and put in a fire burner inside there, a log burner, so we use our own wood to heat the whole pub.

“There is also Guinness, Guinness on draught yes! I'm a Cork, girl, I like my Guinness!” she laughed.

“We are so proud to have restored this old building that now is so beautiful and used on a weekly basis by all our friends and family and has so much joy and love inside there."

Famous fans of the project expressed their love for the passion project in the comments.

Influencer Roz Purcell said “I love this” with a heart-eyes emoji with Rochelle Humes said “This. Is. AMAZING.”