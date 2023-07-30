Cillian Murphy went to huge lengths to portray Oppenheimer, but who else had massive body transformations?

Cillian Murphy doesn’t recommend the ‘one almond a day’ diet for Oppenheimer but film transformations win Oscars...

He’s winning rave reviews and early Oscars buzz for his role as the father of the atomic bomb in Oppenheimer — but Cillian Murphy went to extreme lengths to play the scientist J Robert Oppenheimer, by slimming down to convince as the historical character.

The Cork actor is the latest star to take on radical changes for a major movie or TV role.

While co-star Emily Blunt claimed Cillian ate as little as an almond a day during some days of filming, Cillian himself has not shared details of his weight loss, saying he did not want to make that the story of his performance.

He added: “I don’t advise it” — though the transformation, to the many people who went to see Oppenheimer on its record-smashing opening week, is obvious.

The actor wanted to properly portray the controversial scientist, who “existed on martinis and cigarettes”, said Cillian. “I love acting with my body, and Oppenheimer had a very distinct physicality and silhouette, which I wanted to get right. I had to lose quite a bit of weight, and we worked with the costume and tailoring.”

Rapid weight loss and gain is not healthy, and actors usually work with a team of medics and producers to do so safely, scheduling filming times so they can lose or gain weight more gradually than what we see on screen.

Actors who take on extreme changes to their physical appearances are supported by the magic-makers in prosthetics, hair and make-up to make us believe our eyes.

Colin Farrell, for example, gained weight but also turned to the prosthetics and make-up experts for his almost-unrecognisable performance as The Penguin in The Batman, as well as the forthcoming series spin-off.

Colin Farrell as The Penguin in The Batman

It was only when the film’s head of make-up and prosthetics, Michael Marino, posted the first pictures of Colin’s sensational makeover to Instagram that fans knew for sure it was the Dubliner. Even some of his colleagues on set didn’t initially realise Farrell, who went full transformation with the help of a pot belly, a combover and puckered skin.

Charlize Theron as Aileen Wournos in Monster

One of the most-extreme transformations ever seen on screen came from Charlize Theron, who caused collective jaws to drop when she underwent a dramatic change in her looks to play the convicted killer Aileen Wournos in the movie, Monster. It wasn’t for the sake of it — Theron backed up the transformation with a great performance as a killer with demons of her own to win an Oscar.

“This was extreme,” she said of the role. “I had about three months to gain weight. I wasn’t trying to look fat — it wasn’t that hard. I just didn’t say no to doughnuts or anything that was full of cream. I also gave up exercising.” She donned prosthetic teeth and make-up changes to her skin.

Cameron Diaz in Being John Malkovich

Likewise, Cameron Diaz went to extremes to get away from her starry image when she sported pasty skin and frizzy, mousey hair for her role in the offbeat movie Being John Malkovich, looking completely unlike her glamorous self. “I didn’t realise that people weren’t going to recognise me until I put the costume on and was talking to people working on the film,” Diaz said at the time. “I assumed they knew it was me, but they thought I was a stranger. It was kind of interesting.”

Margot Robbie may look pink and perfect as Barbie in cinemas right now. But the Australian actress, too, has gone full method to play real-life characters, sporting wigs and prosthetics to play Tonya Harding in I, Tonya and Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots.

“Our biggest obstacle was how classically beautiful Margot is,” said I, Tonya’s makeup department head, who, in collaboration with hair and prosthetics, helped oversee Robbie’s daily transformation on set which took up to three hours.

Christian Bale dropped a lot of weight for his role in The Machinist

Christian Bale has gone to both ends of the extreme scale in his movie roles, looking emaciated to play his character in The Machinist, which drew a great deal of controversy when initial images from the movie were released. He went to the opposite end of the scale, piling on the pounds and ageing with the aid of prosthetics to play Dick Chaney in recent years. “I’m just eating a lot of pies so far. And then you’ve got to lose the weight at the end of it. I wish it was simple,” he added.

Fans found it hard to recognise Tom Cruise in Tropic Thunder

Even the usually perfectly groomed Tom Cruise dramatically changed his image to play an obnoxious producer in Tropic Thunder. Cruise himself came up with the idea of going for a full-on transformation when he initially discussed the script with director Ben Stiller. “I wanna have fat hands and I wanna dance,” he told him.