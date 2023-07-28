Cillian Murphy opens up about his new role and how he still gets starstruck on set

Cillian Murphy tells Saoirse Hanley about playing the father of the atomic bomb and how he still gets starstuck on set

He has starred in almost 40 films since his big break but Cillian Murphy hasn’t enjoyed watching a single one — until now.

“It’s not so much the movies I have a problem with but the fact I am in them,” he laughs, as his latest, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, hits big screens here.

Thanks to the director’s penchant for using only film cameras, Cillian and his castmates didn’t have to worry about seeing themselves on screen until premiere time, and ultimately even then they walked out of the recent UK premiere as a Hollywood actors’ strike kicked in.

“With Oppenheimer, the first finished scene I saw was when the trailer came out and then the finished film,” Cillian tells Magazine+. “I was blown away by the experience of it. It’s just incredible to the point that I forget it’s me up there on the screen.”

Currently battling Barbie at the box office, the film of the summer chronicles J Robert Oppenheimer on his journey to creating the world’s first nuclear weapons in the 1940s.

It’s said to have been an experience so intense for Cillian, that he found it difficult to socialise with his co-stars.

Cillian with Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer

Emily Blunt, who plays Oppenheimer’s wife, Kitty, told People that while the experience of filming was like a summer camp for many of the actors, that “the sheer volume of what [Cillian] had to take on and shoulder is so monumental” he skipped cast dinners.

It’s no wonder when you consider how immersed in the role the Cork native was, researching everything from the way the titular theoretical physicist walked, to how to approach dense mathematical content in a way that would make it look like he was an expert.

“I did months of practising to write equations like I knew what I was doing,” he says. “I got to the point where I could write one after the other on the chalkboard and then when we shot that scene, Chris had the camera turned on my face so you couldn’t see what I was writing anyway!

“But it was all like hieroglyphics to me in an almost beautiful way.”

The biographical thriller marks the sixth time the actor and director have worked together, following on from the Batman trilogy, Inception and Dunkirk. And it’s a working relationship Cillian isn’t shy about.

“What isn’t there to like? He’s a master of his craft,” the 47-year-old praises. “I feel very lucky to have worked with him as much as I have. He’s changed my life and I hope we can continue to do more together.”

Part of the Nolan formula for film is creating blockbusters that require focus, attention and, preferably, a cinema screen.

“That is the experience Chris creates as part of any of his films, and this one is certainly no different. It’s a truly incredible cinematic experience,” Cillian adds. “But I also honestly believe that all films are best experienced on the big screen, in a cinema, sitting in the dark with an audience. I do feel very passionately about that.”

Cillian with long-time colleague Nolan

The Peaky Blinders star grew up in Douglas but now travels between London and Dublin, where he lives with his wife, artist Yvonne McGuinness and their two teenage children, Malachy and Aran.

Though he initially studied law at University College Cork, the stage was calling, and the actor left his studies to answer.

No stranger to a lead role, he has since become a household name through star-making appearances in 28 Days Later, The Wind That Shakes The Barley and Girl With A Pearl Earring.

And the cinematic match made in heaven of Cillian and Christopher all began with the actor in a Batman suit.

The first time they met, “I think I got to wear Val Kilmer’s Batsuit, adjusted to fit me of course, and it was a screen test for Batman Begins. Of course, I didn’t get it, Christian Bale did. No hard feelings,” he laughs, almost two decades on.

“Thankfully Chris saw something in me and cast me as Scarecrow instead. But I still got to be Batman that one time!”

Amid all the ‘Barbenheimer’ same-day opening hype, the star admits there is a weight of expectation with the release, but explains: “I think what we want audiences to be more than anything is entertained.”

And if they come away having learned something, even better.

“This isn’t supposed to be a history lesson,” Cillian continues. “But I really hope that through the experience of watching the film, people might be curious to find out more and to read up about this moment in history if they so wish.”

Even with such a glittering CV, the down-to-earth actor reveals there were a few pinch-me moments on the star-studded set.

“I felt incredibly lucky to be part of such an incredible cast of actors,” he says. “Robert Downey Jr was amazing to work with and his performance is simply electrifying. It was really interesting to explore the relationship between our characters.

“And then to work with Emily Blunt and Matt Damon... it’s one of the best ensemble casts I have ever been a part of.”

Also on the cast list is Florence Pugh, as Jean Tatlock, a Communist Party member who had a passionate love affair with Oppenheimer.

Neither the actors nor director have dignified online rumblings over a sex scene between the pair, who have a 20-year age gap in real life, with a response.

But it’s clear that Oppenheimer is a film that its leading man thoroughly believes in.

“This is very much a film that asks some very big, complex, moral and ethical questions about what it means to be human and our responsibility in the world,” concludes Cillian, who has promised he is also “100pc going to see Barbie”.

“But it’s also an incredibly entertaining cinematic experience from a master storyteller. It’s thrilling. But it is also thought- provoking.”

Oppenheimer is in cinemas now