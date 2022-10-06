Cillian Murphy confirms Peaky Blinders movie is on the way

The star of the hit show revealed the film is “close” when talking to Today FM.

Cillian Murphy has confessed the Peaky Blinders movie is “close” and the move to the big screen is definitely happening.

The Cork-born star revealed to Dermot and Dave on Today FM that he hasn’t yet read the script but the film is still “the plan.”

"The plan is to make a film and to continue the story but in the cinematic world rather than on the television,” he said.

"The television part of the story is finished. If there’s more stories to tell, I’m there I just haven’t read it yet but it’s close apparently.”

Peaky Blinders first aired in 2013 and ended in April with Murphy confirming the story is “finished” for his character Tommy Shelby on the small screen.

The actor was talking to Today FM presenters Dermot and Dave about his new book of essays, poems and thoughts.

‘Íonbhá: The Empathy Book for Ireland’ is aimed at school children and young people and includes contributions from Michael D. Higgins, Blindboy and more.

"The world is very fractious at the moment, and I think it’s a difficult place to exist, particularly as a young person now,” he said.

"Young people exist an awful lot of the time online and that takes great emotional demands from young people online.”

"This whole thing about empathy is about connection, the most basic description is walking in someone else’s shoes or seeing someone else’s perspective.”

All proceeds from the book will go towards an education programme for schools and youth work organisations.

"We’ve done studies on these kids in school that have actually been through the course and all the kids showed higher levels of empathy,” Murphy said.

Corkman Cillian also shared some details about his new film with director Christoper Nolan.

“In the first half of the year I was working on a film called Oppenheimer directed by Christopher Nolan. We finished shooting at the end of May.”

"That comes out next July. It was a fast shoot, we shot it really really fast."

"It’s a very ambitious project and I think sadly it’s a very relevant story considering what’s happening in the world today, particularly in Ukraine, but it’s a fascinating story about America in the twentieth century, it’s a fascinating story of this man and his life and how he got to this point in his life.”

The actor said working wit the director is “challenging” because “he’s the best.” "You want to be pushed. I don’t feel like I’ve properly worked unless I’ve been pushed.”