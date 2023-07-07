Christy Dignam’s daughter reveals how she ‘shared her dad with the public her whole life’

“I'm a very private and very quiet person. And I've always shared my dad my whole life with the public and I didn't always like that.”

The daughter of Christy Dignam has admitted she is “still numb” following the death of the Aslan frontman last month.

He passed away following a lengthy battle with a rare blood cancer at the age of 63.

“I'm a very private and very quiet person. And I've always shared my dad my whole life with the public and I didn't always like that,” Kiera Dignam told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne.

"And I just felt in the lead up to his death, I kind of thought that I wanted that to be a private thing. I wanted it to be for us, I didn't want to share that day,” she added.

"When I was speaking to the undertaker who helped us – the funeral director – he was saying, ‘you have no idea what's going on outside this house’.”

Ms Dignam said she put her phone away following her dad’s death, having “no idea” the national outpouring of grief that was taking place for Christy.

“People need something,” she recalled the undertaker telling her. “People want something.”

Kiera Dignam thanks the thousands who came to pay respect to her father

"And he said that you can do it where you have your privacy and have absolute chaos... because they're going to try and find where you are, they’re going to want to be there and I mean, they mean well, but he said we need to try and organise that chaos.

"And that's basically what happened and I slept on it. I rang him back and I said you know what, you're right.

"I think it was probably a little bit selfish of me to want to have that day just for us because he did belong to everybody else as well in a way, there was that aspect of him – the Christy aspect of him. He was Dad to me and Christopher to my mam, and [he was a] granddad, you know but I think it was important to give people that.

"To let people grieve and let fans be together and they all felt the same way. And in the long run, I actually would have regretted missing that because it was amazing and it was amazing support for us.”

She added: “He deserved to be celebrated. He had enough battles through his life and the biggest battle is the one he had in the last 10 years. And I think he deserved it to be honest with you, because he'd had a lot of knocks.”

Ms Dignam said her father had “no idea” how much he meant to people.

'You're a legend' - Christy Dignam fans sing emotional final farewell to the Aslan singer

“I'm still very numb, which is probably why I'm able to sit here today,” she said.

“And I think anybody who's lost somebody knows it can hit you straightaway or it can hit you after a couple of months. I'm still in the numb stage. So I'm hoping to cling on to that for dear life as long as I possibly can and distract myself and work hard and just try and be a little bit productive while I'm in this headspace.”

She said her father’s decade-long illness was a difficult journey.

"That's what has you exhausted before you even face the inevitable at the end,” Ms Dignam said.

"You know, it's like he's been sick for 10 years. But he always came back, you know, and the last time he went to hospital this week, actually a year ago. And since then, that was when things got really serious for us, and really tough.

"So it was back and forth to the hospital twice and three times a day. And then when we got home finally in November, it was we were kind of sent home with a timeframe which he outlived like he always did.

Aslan frontman Christy Dignam gives away his daughter Kiera Dignam on her wedding day

"So, when it actually happened, it was very, very quick. When we were told okay, this is kind of the final hours and even then I was saying [to] the hospice nurse [who] came out to the house… and I said: ‘Look, I know you you know your job, but you don't know my Da, he's always gone against anything in the history of medical science he has gone against, but unfortunately, he didn't win this time.”

She said her father knew he “didn’t want to die in a hospice” and was grateful the family could fulfil his wishes.

"It makes you believe in angels that really does,” she said about the palliative workers who helped care for her father.