Christine McGuinness forced to keep split from husband Paddy ‘a secret for weeks’

The pair announced their split on Friday

Christine McGuinness was reportedly forced to keep her split from TV star husband Paddy McGuinness a secret for weeks.

The mother of three yesterday announced that the couple who were together for 15 years have ended their marriage.

A source told The Sun that Paddy wanted to control the narrative of their break-up, forcing her to keep schtum on the matter.

“Christine and Paddy spent weeks of hiding it – but she couldn’t keep it up. She was in the driving seat when it came to finally ending their marriage,” the source said.

“Christine and Paddy ended their marriage early in June. She made it very clear to those close to her that it was over. Paddy, however, wanted to put on a united front.”

“He wanted to control the narrative and Christine felt like she had no option but to go along with it.”

"But in the last week she said they couldn’t carry on and pushed for them to go public. She has had enough of putting on a brave face.”

In a statement on social media on Friday, the pair announced their split.

“A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving supporting our children,” she said.

“This was not an easy decision to make but we are moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.”

"We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our ­family home together.”

It is believed the pair split back in June, but have been rocked with cheating rumours in recent weeks after Paddy was accused of kissing a fellow TV star last year.

A source, who was working with Christine on ITV show The Games, told The Sun on Sunday: “Everyone was talking about it.”

“The crew all knew about the Paddy rumours, and there they were, now working really closely with Christine.”

“It was one of those shows where everyone bonded and everyone loved Christine,” they continued.

“Paddy wasn’t around at all during The Games and the more people got to know Christine, the more they felt she deserved to know what he’d been up to.”

“A number of them told her about the kiss and that he’d been unfaithful. She was very hurt and upset.”

The couple wed in 2011 after being together for four years.

They have three children together, twins Leo and Penelope (9) and Felicity (5).