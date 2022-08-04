Chrissy Teigen announces pregnancy two years after suffering stillbirth

The US model and TV presenter lost her baby – which the couple had named Jack - at 20 weeks of pregnancy in September 2020.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. — © PA

Chrissy Teigen has announced that she is expecting her third child with husband John Legend almost two years after suffering a stillbirth.

The US model and TV presenter lost her baby – which the couple had named Jack - at 20 weeks of pregnancy in September 2020.

She previously described the loss as the “greatest pain I could ever imagine” and said that she and John were "shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before".

The pair already share daughter Luna (6) and son Miles (4) and are now preparing to welcome another child into their family.

Sharing the incredible news with her 38.7 million Instagram followers, Chrissy posted some mirror selfies where she showed off her growing baby bump and said she was “feeling hopeful and amazing”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Captioning the post, the 36-year-old wrote: “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Chrissy and John have been married since 2013 and tied the knot at a stunning ceremony in Lake Como, Italy.