Chris de Burgh slashes €3m off price tag of Wicklow childhood home of Rosanna Davison

Chris de Burgh’s mansion hit the property headlines after being listed as one of Ireland’s most expensive homes when it went up for sale back in 2019 for a cool €12.9m.

Now three years on, the palatial property in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow has still not found a buyer, despite the selling agent dropping the asking price by a significant 20pc, down €3m to €9.85m.

His daughter Rosanna Davison told the Irish Independenthow her childhood home is still up for sale and described it as a “unique” house.

Bushey Park

“It’s the kind of house that you really need the right buyer for, it’s such a big property. It’s absolutely stunning but you need the right person for it. But on the plus side, it means we get another Christmas there with the family.”

She and her young family will be spending another Christmas there celebrating with dad Chris, mum Diana and her two brothers who will be home from London for the festive season.

The Georgian country house, known as Bushey Park, covers an area of 25,685 sq ft and has eight bedroom suites and 27 acres of gardens, woodland walks and parkland.

The BusheyPark pool

It was built in 1815 and was completely restored by the famous singer after he bought it in 1996 and he spent seven years carrying out work to the original house while adding some modern touches.

The sprawling home includes a large indoor pool, a home cinema, a games room and of course, a professional music studio.

The restoration also included new heating and insulation, an elevator, a panic room, a sophisticated security system and customised furniture.

There’s also a guest cottage, restored stables as well as a tennis court and indoor leisure complex. ​

The estate is also on the market with Sotheby’s International Realty.

Inside Bushey Park

At the time of putting the house on the market, the Lady in Red singer said it was “too big for two people.”

He himself grew up in a 12th century castle in Wexford called Bargy Castle, which his parents ran as a hotel and was used to being in historic houses as a child.

“I used to go to a lot of these houses and see their old owners hunched around the fire, trying to keep warm,” he said.

Daughter Rosanna also spoke about his impressive work ethic and how he’s continuing to tour and perform to fans all over Europe.

“He’s just back from a six-week European tour so he’s just recuperating after that. It’s phenomenal, he just turned 74 and he went out on this solo tour across Germany, Switzerland and Austria,” she said.

“He does two-hour shows and he did 25 shows in that space of time. It’s unbelievable. I don’t know where he gets his stamina. He does look after himself. He rests a lot, he walks a lot, he swims, he eats well and looks after his health. But his mother down in Wexford is still alive, she’s 96 and is still going strong. So I think he’s got really good genes as well.”