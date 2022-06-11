Charlene McKenna and Adam Rothenberg get hitched for second time in amazing Monaghan wedding

The Peaky Blinders star and her long-term partner had initially been married in Castle Leslie in January 2021 but were restricted to a total of just six guests

Irish actress Charlene McKenna and her American TV star husband Adam Rothenberg have married for the second time in an amazing Monaghan wedding.

The Peaky Blinders star and her long-term partner had initially been married in Castle Leslie in January 2021 but were restricted to a total of just six guests due to Covid restrictions at the time.

So they returned to the beautiful Monaghan location to celebrate with all of their family and friends in attendance.

She shared a number of snaps from the special day on Instagram, in which she appears in a stunning white gown designed by Simone Rocha, complete with a long, trailing veil.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

She wrote: "01 06 22 Mr & Mrs Rothenberg: part deux. Years in the making, we finally got to celebrate with family and friends!!!"

Charlene went on to "immeasurably" thank everyone involved in making her and Adam's day "utterly magical".

Friends, fans, and famous faces flocked to send their congratulations, with the official Instagram account of Peaky Blinders sending heart emojis under the post.

Director of the series, Anto Byrne wrote: “Huge congratulations and love to you both. Very happy for you two.”

Packy Lee, who plays Johnny Dogs in the crime drama, said: “Absolutely Brilliant News Congratulations !!!!!!! Xx”

Emmett J. Scanlon, who also stars in the series, added: “Savage”

Love/Hate star Johnny Ward was also among the well-wishers, as he wrote: “Massive congratulations. Love you char.”

Friends in the acting industry also shared their delight with Victoria Smurfit commenting: "Stunning bride, heavenly couple. Daft as a slither of cheese chick. How I adore you. Congratulations Mr and Mrs R."

"Congratulations! Sending all our love," added Keeley Hawes.

While Claire Dunne wrote: "Aw wow!!! You look gorgeous. What a buzz".

Charlene and Adam first met in 2012 on set of Ripper Street, with Charlene recently starring in the new BBC series Bloodlands and Adam in the Netflix hit Ozark.

The pair got engaged in 2019 and decided to hold a small wedding with the promise of having a 'big party' in the future.