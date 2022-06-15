Charge against Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods dropped due to lack of evidence

The reality TV star, 33, was alleged to have attempted to force open a door to a property while the former glamour model Ms Price was inside.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the CPS said that the charges were dropped because there was “no longer a realistic prospect of conviction”.

Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods has had a charge of using threatening, insulting or abusive words or behaviour against his partner dropped due to there no longer being a “realistic” chance of conviction.

The reality TV star, 33, was alleged to have attempted to force open a door to a property while the former glamour model was inside after she left his home following a row.

Previously, Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard the charge related to an incident in Great Dunmow, Essex, on August 22, when the couple allegedly had an “argument” in Mr Woods’ home.

Katie Price (Steve Parsons/PA)

“The CPS has an obligation to keep cases under continuous review,” they said.

“As part of our review and in accordance with our legal test we concluded that there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction and the case was stopped.

“The Crown Prosecution Service takes seriously all situations where a person’s behaviour causes fear and we will seek to prosecute suspects when our legal test is met.”

Court officials told the PA news agency that the charges were dropped because a “key witness does not wish to support the prosecution”.

Representatives for Ms Price and Mr Woods have been approached for comment.