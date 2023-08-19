Britney Spears says she ‘couldn’t take the pain anymore’ as she breaks silence over split

‘I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses’

Britney Spears has told fans she “couldn’t take the pain anymore” as she broke her silence over her split from Sam Asghari split for the first time.

While admitting that she was “a little shocked”, the pop star assured fans she will remain strong in the face of adversity after husband Asghari filed for divorce.

Citing “irreconcilable differences”, documents filed at a court in Los Angeles reveal that the couple separated almost three weeks ago.

Yesterday, Spears publicly addressed the separation for the first time in a lengthy Instagram post caption which was attached to a video of her performing a dance.

In the footage, uploaded to her account on Friday night, the performer smiles and twirls around in a black crop top and a pair of neon green bikini bottoms.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its (sic) honestly nobody’s business,” the 41-year-old wrote.

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly.

“In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you.

“I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that.”

The Toxic singer told her more than 42 million Instagram followers: “…I will be as strong as I can and do my best.

“And I’m actually doing pretty damn good. Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile.”

The mother-of-two opened up about how she “would love to show” her “emotions and tears” online, but always feels the need to “hide” her “weaknesses”.

“If I wasn't my dad's strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors!!!' she admitted. “But that's when I needed family the most!!!”

Asghari had earlier taken to social media to ask for kindness after filing for divorce.

Telling fans the couple will “hold onto the love and respect” they have for each other, he acknowledged that asking for privacy “seems ridiculous” but asked that the media be “kind and thoughtful”.

According to the divorce documents, Asghari intends to obtain financial support from Spears, and have her pay for his lawyers.

The couple who met on the set of the Slumber Party music video in 2016 were engaged in September 2021.

They tied the knot at a star-studded ceremony at the US singer’s home in Los Angeles in June 2022 that attracted high-profile celebrities including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton.

This is Spears’ third marriage after her first, to Jason Alexander in 2004, was annulled after just 55 hours.

She is also divorced from Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children – Sean and Jayden, in 2007.

It has previously been reported how Britney got physical with Sam several times during their seven years together.

She had allegedly once given him a black eye as he slept while Asghari reportedly told friends that she would attack him during their seven years together, sources told TMZ.

There were also numerous fights when security had to step in between the pair, however, she has yet to address the allegations.

According to DailyMail.com, Britney is refusing to let her ex claim custody of their two dogs in what has been already described as a bitter divorce battle.

The news site claims that a Spears family insider revealed that Britney has hired the famous Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

While she is reportedly confident that her team will be able to shut down any claim Sam might make to her wealth, she is concerned that her beloved pups could be at greater risk.

The couple currently share two dogs, a Doberman named Porsha, which Sam gave to Britney in 2021, and a German Shepherd called Sawyer, which they adopted this year.

The source added that one “asset” that Britney is more than ready to hand back to her estranged spouse is her engagement ring, which the actor got for free.

When Sam proposed to Britney in September 2021, he did so with a diamond sparkler designed by jeweller Roman Malayev but the DailyMail.com’s source said: “Sam can have that ring. It was free from the jeweller and she doesn't want it anymore. She has enough diamonds.”

The insider revealed that Britney is currently being cared for by a team of friends, family members, and employees, a Maltese named Lulu and cat named Wendy - in addition to the beloved pups she got during her relationship.

“She is not alone at all. Britney has her sister Jamie Lynn who is in and out of LA and she also has her mom Lynne, who is expected to arrive this weekend, if she has not flown in already,” the source is quoted as saying.