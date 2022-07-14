Britney Spears’ ex pleads ‘not guilty’ after breaking into her house
Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, has pleaded not guilty after he tried to crash her wedding last month.
The 41-year-old Alexander wed the pop star in Las Vegas in 2004 before their marriage was annulled just two days later.
Appearing via video call at court in California, he was charged with one count of stalking with a prior domestic violence conviction, three counts of aggravated trespassing, refusing to leave private property, vandalism and battery.
Alexander remains behind bars ahead of his pre-trial hearing next month in lieu of $100,000 bail. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.
Ahead of Britney’s June wedding to Sam Ashghari at their home in California, Alexander allegedly broke into the house while live-streaming on Instagram.
According to one of Britney’s security guards, her ex-husband tried “multiple times” to open the singer’s locked bedroom door, but was unsuccessful.
Police eventually responded to the alleged break-in and arrested Alexander while confiscating from him a box cutter and other items.
Following the incident, Spears filed for and was granted a restraining order against Alexander, and fired her security team.
Britney and Jason, who were childhood friends, tied the knot during a quickie Las Vegas ceremony in January 2004.
Their marriage was annulled just 55 hours after the pair said ‘I Do’.
Divorce attorney Mark Goldberg, who claimed he advised Jason during his split from Britney, said the young couple did not want their nuptials annulled.
It was said that they did so after Britney’s mother found out and “all hell broke loose.”
Read more
A petition to annul the vows said that the singer “lacked understanding of her actions.”
Later that year, Britney wed Kevin Federline, with whom she has two children Sean Preston Federline (16) and Jayden James Federline (15).
The couple then split in 2006 citing ‘irreconcilable differences’.
She met her current husband, Sam Ashghari in 2016 on the set of one of her music videos.
The Iranian model then popped the question in 2021 before they eventually wed earlier this year.
