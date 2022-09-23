Brian McFadden reveals he and fiancée plan to try for another child after two miscarriages

"We’re going to wait probably a few more months and then we are going to try with that last egg.”

Brian McFadden says he and his partner are hoping to have another child after welcoming their “miracle baby” following two miscarriages.

Newborn baby Ruby was conceived through IVF and has given the ex-Westlife star a new perspective on fatherhood.

McFadden and fiancée Danielle Parkinson were left heartbroken in 2020 when they suffered two miscarriages.

Their daughter Ruby was born last May.

It has been “the most incredible experience of my life” spending time with baby Ruby, McFadden told FUBAR Radio.

Ruby is the first child of McFadden and Parkinson, though the Westlife singer shares two daughters with his first wife Kerry Katona.

“Obviously I’ve got three girls,” McFadden said, “but Molly and Lily are 21 and 19 and when I had both of them I was in Westlife, so I had no time.”

"We didn’t have FaceTime or video calls back then, so I missed so much of them – their first steps, their first words, I missed so much of that.”

McFadden said he’s “seeing absolutely everything with Ruby” and has not ruled out expanding the family further.

"We had IVF treatments to have Ruby. We had four fertile eggs, the first two were implanted and they miscarried, Ruby was the third, and the fourth one is the strongest.”

"We’re going to wait probably a few more months and then we are going to try with that last egg.”

McFadden shot to fame with Irish superstar group Westlife but quit the group to go solo in 2004.

He joined forces with Boyzone’s Keith Duffy in 2016 to form the pop duo Boyzlife.

Their second album ‘Old School’ was released in May, one year after the birth of Ruby.

Westlife split in 2012 and reunited without McFadden in 2018.

The boy band have been touring the country this year with ‘The Wild Dreams Tour’ and are arriving back in Dublin for three sold out Christmas dates this December.