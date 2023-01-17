Brad Pitt admits he’d ‘love to have a spot’ in ‘beautiful’ Ireland one day

Brad was quizzed about possibly owning a property on the Emerald Isle by Dermot and Dave on Today FM.

Brad Pitt has admitted that he’d “love” to own a home in Ireland in the future.

The Hollywood superstar joined Dermot and Dave on Today FM to chat about his new film, Babylon, with co-star Margot Robbie.

During the interview, Brad was quizzed about possibly owning a property on the Emerald Isle.

Back in 1998, various media outlets reported that he had expressed interest in splurging €2.35m on the Pouldrew House estate in Waterford, but he never finalised the deal.

Brad told Dermot and Dave that while he doesn’t own a home in Ireland at the moment, he "actually would love” to purchase a property here.

“I wish I had all the properties that they say I’m responsible for,” he laughed.

“But I do love it there (Ireland), it’s so beautiful. I actually would love to have a spot there one day.”

The 59-year-old was also full of praise for Irishman Bono as he explained that he went to see the U2 frontman on his stage tour where he promoted his autobiography, Surrender.

“I saw it in LA,” Brad said.

"It's extraordinary, and I wish it would've gone on for another three hours. It's really moving and really joyful and beautifully reflective.

“You know, it's Bono, there's no other man like him.”

In the same interview, Brad’s co-star Margot revealed that she has a debilitating fear of public speaking.

“I get very scared doing public speaking. The idea of doing a speech live, and everyone’s like “But you’re an actor?” and I can do anything on set, but live scares me so much,” the Australian actor explained.

“Learning lines, I don’t have trouble with that. When I worked on Neighbours, sometimes I’d have sixty pages on my lap to learn that day and I’d just zoom, zoom, zoom.

“So, I could do that pretty quickly, but the idea of public speaking scares me.”