Boxing heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury still banned from entering US

Boxing heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has been banned from entering the United States, his brother Tommy has confirmed.

In June Tyson (34) was stopped as he tried to board a flight in the UK to travel to the US because of his former ties to crime boss Daniel Kinahan, who has been sanctioned by the US.

Later that month, Tommy was stopped at Heathrow Airport from travelling to attend a press conference for a scheduled clash with the internet star turned boxer Jake Paul.

Now Love Island star Tommy has confirmed both he and his brother are still being refused entry to the US.

“Me and Tyson just can't get into America at the minute and that's the way it is,” he told the MMA Fighting on SBN podcast.

When he was asked directly about “the Kinahan situation”, Tommy added: “I don't know (what's happening), that's what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day, they're sorting it and I said please get this resolved as soon as possible and that's where I've left it at the moment.

“I'm hoping it gets resolved ASAP because I want to come to America not just for boxing and of course for the big one to get this fight over the line but if it doesn't get resolved for a long time I can't speak on that on how long this is going to take… But let's say it's a long time, let's get it on over here. I'll fight that man wherever, I'm not bothered. I am ready to go.

Tommy Fury

“I cannot get into America, even right now, I cannot go to America,” he added.

“Forget the boxing talk, America's my favourite place to go: the food, the weather, everything, the people, I love America.

“I love everything to do with America and it's stopped me from going there. In my personal life, me and the missus (girlfriend Molly Mae Hague) love going to New York around Christmas – can't do that.

“We can't do a number of things now. So boxing's not all that's affected. But that's the same right now, I cannot enter America and that's why the fight didn't happen.

“I don't believe there's anyone in this country that wouldn't come to that fight. I believe it would break all records. Definitely we could draw 70,000.”

In May of this year, Assistant Garda Commissioner John O'Driscoll confirmed more than 600 people with links to the Kinahan leader have been barred from entering the United States by American authorities.

Speaking during a trip to the US, Mr O’Driscoll said sanctions prohibiting travel to the US had been placed on several hundred individuals due to their connections with the Kinahans, including large numbers involved with professional boxing.

“Businesses associated with boxing in particular, and its connections with the US, are of particular focus of the US authorities,”

The list of 600 includes a large number of boxers who are not involved in crime, such as Tyson Fury, but have worked with Daniel Kinahan in his capacity as a promoter or manager.

The US Treasury had earlier imposed sanctions on Kinahan with the US Department of State also announcing the offer of rewards of up to $5million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of three members of the Kinahan family.

The ban means WBC champion Tyson, who last fought in the States in October 2021 for his trilogy meeting with Deontay Wilder, is having to restrict his fights to being held in the UK or Middle East.

Tommy, meanwhile, is asking Jake Paul to fight him in a UK stadium for their on-off, long-awaited bout to finally take place.

Addressing claims that Irish boxing promoter Kinahan runs a global organised crime group, Tyson previously said: “That's none of my business and I don't interfere with anybody else's business.”

Tyson, who was photographed in Dubai in February this year with the US sanctioned Kinahan, said: “Because I had my picture taken with a man it doesn't make me a criminal.

“I'm just a boxer. There could be a criminal in this building.'